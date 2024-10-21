Moving to a new city is daunting at the best of times, with all the details and finalisation of plans that must be completed before you move. Whether you’re moving to a new city for new opportunities – perhaps a new job – or you fancy a change, relocating might be good for your mental health in the long term. Still, you can feel like a little fish in a big pond in the short term, so making the move mindfully is essential.

1. Go To Work Mindfully

Commuting to and from work can be as tiring part of the day as working itself. After all, once you’ve finished work, most people like to get home as soon as possible or go for the odd drink with friends. It’s important to remember that there are modes of transport that might not be good for you, especially if you’re exhausted after work.

For example, if you’re used to a short commute but move to a sunnier location like Florida, where driving to and from work is normal, you might not be used to holding that concentration. When exhausted, this could leave you feeling down or even result in an accident. So, to avoid seeking a jupiter personal injury lawyer, it’s best to choose your transportation mode wisely.

Some mindful modes of transport that will leave you feeling good are:

Cycling

Skateboarding

Walking

Running

Rollerblading

Paddleboarding (this is a popular option in specific areas like Seattle!)

2. Have A Network Before Arrival

If you’re moving to a new city where you don’t have a close group of friends or family connections, it’s essential to feel supported. While solo travel and solo moving are good challenges in self-reliance and resilience, having a sound support system is necessary. Loneliness isn’t just bad for your mental health; loneliness can also have detrimental effects on your physical health.

You might not meet your new best friends for life immediately, but some ways to meet new people include:

Joining a club (book, running, beach volleyball club)

Use apps like Bumble BFF to start making connections with other women in your city

Join work events to get to know work colleagues better

Spend some time solo travelling around the new area (cafes, bars, museums), and don’t be afraid to talk to people

3. Ensure Your Budget Fits Your Location

The last thing you want when moving is to find that you can’t afford to stay. Your current budget might perfectly fit your old location, but if you’re moving to a more expensive area, consider how this will affect you. Ensuring you have enough to eat, socialise, and pay rent will require some planning. However, this should save you considerable stress in the long run.

That said, sometimes short-term stress can be worth leaving your old city.

Get Packing!

Be mindful about where you’re moving to next to avoid making the move a stressful one! Regardless of where you are, your mental health is crucial, so take care of it by making little mindful considerations.