The Grand National, seen by many as a British sporting institution and a cornerstone of National Hunt horse racing, has always walked a tightrope between risk and reward. The gruelling 4m2f course with 30 testing fences create the drama and unpredictability that has cemented the race’s position as the ‘world’s greatest steeplechase’. However the race remains the subject of much scrutiny from animal rights protestors, especially in respect of horse welfare concerns. In response, race organisers have taken meaningful steps to reduce the dangers and in 2024, several major changes were introduced to make the world’s most famous horse race safer.

A Closer Look at the 2024 Safety Measures

The Jockey Club, working with trainers, jockeys and welfare experts, introduced key changes ahead of the 2024 race. The results were encouraging, all horses returned safely after the 2024 Grand National, creating optimism that the race was heading in a more humane direction. Below is a summary of all recent adjustments.

Earlier Start Time: Bringing the race forward to 4:00PM helped reduce the build-up of tension and allowed for more consistent ground conditions.

Reduced Field Size: Cutting the maximum number of runners from 40 to 34 was a bold but widely supported decision, designed to ease congestion and improve safety.

Fence Modifications: Certain fences were adjusted to reduce risk without losing their challenge, most notably Becher’s Brook’s landing side was levelled.

Shorter Run-Up to the First Fence: By reducing the distance to the first obstacle by 60 yards, organisers slowed the early pace, decreasing the likelihood of high-speed incidents straight out of the gates.

Progress, But Not Perfection: What Happened in 2025?

The 2025 edition of the race was another step forward in some respects. Once again, no horses died in the main event, a hugely important outcome. But while fatal injuries were avoided, the day wasn’t without concern. Broadway Boy suffered a harrowing fall while leading at the 25th fence. Though the gelding survived, spectators and commentators were left shaken by the scene. He was later reported to be “stiff and sore” but recovering. Elsewhere, Celebre D’Allen collapsed on the course, prompting fears of a serious injury. It was later confirmed he had suffered from heatstroke and would recover, though his jockey received a 10-day ban for not pulling up sooner. While not part of the National itself, the festival’s opening day saw tragedy strike when Willy De Houelle was fatally injured in a separate race. It was a timely reminder that even as safety improves, the risks remain real.

Keeping the Momentum Going

Despite these incidents, it’s clear that the 2024 reforms are having a positive effect. Fewer fallers, a calmer start and safer outcomes suggest progress. But there’s no quick fix and the pressure is rightly still on to keep improving.

More advanced vet screening, better post-race recovery protocols and ongoing review of course layout are just some of the next steps worth consideration. Jockeys may also benefit from additional training in recognising distress signals early, something that could make all the difference in preventing incidents like the one that affected Celebre Allen in the future

At the same time, the public’s perception of racing is evolving. Supporters want transparency and assurance that animal welfare is not being compromised for tradition or entertainment. The Grand National, by its nature, will always be a tough race, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be a safer one too.

“The changes made to the Grand National over the past two years are clearly having a positive impact, which is great to see,” said a spokesperson for betting.bet. “But in a race of this scale and significance, we must never stop striving to be better. Progress on horse welfare should be ongoing, not seasonal.”

As the dust settles on another dramatic year at Aintree, one thing is clear, the Grand National is changing. Slowly, steadily but perhaps, finally, for the better.