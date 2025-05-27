Liverpool’s victory parade after winning the Premier League was marred by a man driving a car directly into celebrating fans. Almost 30 people were taken to hospital for treatment, and another 20 people received treatment at the scene. However, the immediate response of right-wing racists was to try to weaponise the horror for their own racist ends.

Then, news outlets began to report with the following wording:

A 53-year-old white British man has been arrested and is believed to be the driver of the vehicle, according to Merseyside Police.

Naturally, the racists then pivoted to claim that the man’s race was only being mentioned because he was white. It’s either that, or the fact that we’re just 9 months removed from the 2024 race riots that were enflamed by misinformation and speculation about the race of the Southport attacker.

In the moments before the police confirmed the racial identity of the attacker, the usual suspects were ominously spewing forth warnings.

Laurence Fox – he of various legal troubles for being a shithouse – alluded to “them”:

You cannot hate them enough. https://t.co/6LBXtBVTuC — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) May 26, 2025

Who’s that then, Loz? He continued his vague racist baiting with the following:

What is coming next is inevitable. — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) May 26, 2025

Perhaps Fox is following the example of fellow racist crank, Tommy Robinson (otherwise known as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) and trying to avoid being banged up for libel against a Syrian refugee.

One user summed up why the racists were really mad:

Racists angry that Merseyside Police disclosed the race of the attacker in Liverpool because it denied them the chance to become a roving band of violent thugs again — Robert Connon 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪🇵🇸 (@tartanmarvel89) May 26, 2025

Britain First leader and rabid right-winger Paul Golding questioned why the police were so “quick” to release the identity of the attacker:

Paul the ghoul Golding struggles to hide his disappointment at the fact that, the driver who ploughed through crowds in Liverpool yesterday is a white British male. pic.twitter.com/VYcJpfyzH9 — t/a Underscores Rn’t Us (@AndyPlumb4) May 27, 2025

One social media user explained why the police had to mention the racial identity of the attacker:

To stop racists from rioting and burning hotels housing asylum-seekers again. The police had to say from early on that the person who drove into Liverpool fans was a 53 year old white British man. — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) May 26, 2025

Sometimes, it’s not a conspiracy – it’s the most obvious answer. The same user also caught serial twat Joey Barton editing his tweet once he realised the attacker was white:

Joey Barton forgot that we can still see the old version of the edited tweet. He tried to weaponise what happened in Liverpool and changed his mind after he found out that the driver was a 53-year-old British white man. pic.twitter.com/iWPeH2CaE4 — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) May 26, 2025

Many of these same racists also tried to blame Liverpool fans for the attack.

In footage of the horrific incident, fans can be seen trying to stop the driver by getting to the car door, and hitting the car. Plenty of people tried to, somehow, shift blame to Liverpool fans for the attack.

While people do historically enjoy blaming Scousers, this bizarre claim doesn’t make a bit of sense – what else could people being attacked have done to stop a car accelerating at them? They were very clearly on a planned part of the parade rout, and this was an attack that intended to hurt people watching the parade:

the way people have switched their attitude towards the driver once he was confirmed to be a white british man is very telling. cos why are people trying to make him out to be some poor lad who just panicked cos evil scouse thugs were banging on his car? — Evie ♡ (@EFCevie) May 26, 2025

Fantasy enemies

Of course, the focus should be on the injured Liverpool fans who will have been terrified.

However, thanks to right-wing racists, the focus has instead been on the spectre of a potential Muslim and/or Black or maybe Brown man who attacked Liverpool fans.

No such thing happened!

These people are so racist that they’re making up scenarios to get mad at. It doesn’t take the sharpest tool in the box to work out that the police are evidently trying to learn from the mishandling of the Southport attack by quashing rumours at the first chance it gets. Unfortunately for the rest of us, these racists are as sharp as a scoop of ice cream.

In their rush to confirm the ethnicity of the attacker, the police clarified that they weren’t treating it as a terrorist incident. The BBC reported that:

The incident is not being treated as terror-related, police said. Police only define events as terrorism if they are considered to have been intended to influence the government or intimidate the public for the purpose of “advancing a political, religious, racial or ideological cause”.

When is a terrorist a terrorist?

The threshold for a white attacker being considered a terrorist is one that involves some kind of manifesto, online evidence of radicalisation, and perhaps a digital footprint of threatening behaviour.

The threshold for a Muslim being considered a terrorist is to simply be Muslim.

Muslims are considered to belong to a religion and culture that contains infinite capacity for radicalisation. Muslims are not given the luxury of understanding that sometimes people do fucking heinous things like drive into crowds of people to cause as much harm as possible.

That is white supremacy in action. White supremacy does advance an ideological cause – and it encompasses both the radicalised manifesto-wielding loner, and those who believe, if not in their own superiority, but the inferiority of Muslims who are perpetually outsiders, others, savages, and aliens.

Neither the police nor the state have the racial literacy to be able to understand the above. If nothing else, it would severely restrict their own modes of operation.

As it is, these racists hoping for a Muslim attacker in Liverpool as further evidence of Britain being ‘taken over’ are the most visible examples of a white supremacist society. But make no mistake, they’re far from the only bits of evidence.

