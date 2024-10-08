Israel invaders in southern Lebanon have begun a highly controversial standoff with Irish peacekeepers in recent days. The UN forces have said Israeli breaches on the border raise “significant concerns”. And there has been some particularly aggressive and provocative behaviour.

On 7 October, for example, BelfastLive posted an article about “the moment Irish soldiers stared down the barrel of a deadly Israeli tank right at their door”. The “multi-million dollar” military vehicle was outside the UN peacekeeping camp UNP6-52, under the control of Irish soldiers.

https:/twitter.com/dlLambo/status/1843189077971275955

Israeli occupation forces had set up a “forward operating base” outside the camp as it targeted the town of Marun ar Ras in southern Lebanon. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said it was “deeply concerned” about Israel’s aggressive actions, which it called “extremely dangerous”. It has raised the issue with the apartheid state, which had previously “told Ireland to remove its peacekeepers”. UNIFIL promptly rejected this request.

Irish peacekeepers ‘unable to fulfil their role’ right now

RTÉ has reported that Israel’s actions have forced peacekeepers to enter “protective bunkers”. One image, which it didn’t share for security reasons, showed “at least 20 pieces of IDF military equipment, including tanks and armoured vehicles, located at a newly-created Israeli firing position immediately adjacent to the UN post”. It continued by stressing that:

Much of the fighting since Israel moved across the blue line seven days ago has centred on the two towns adjacent to the two Irish-overseen outposts, Yaroun and Maroun El Ras.

UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti says the force has asked Israel to “move away from the area as their presence compromises the safety of UNIFIL troops”.

In the event of Israeli refusal to do so, the Security Council would need to take further steps. RTÉ insisted that UNIFIL – whose role is to “ensure humanitarian access to the region, as well as monitor clashes” – was currently “unable to carry out that role”.

The Hezbollah forces resisting the invasion, however, have reportedly ordered their fighters to “preserve the lives of the soldiers of the international forces”. That means the Irish peacekeepers.

Someone needs to stand up for civilians

In November 2023, in the second month of Israel’s genocidal assault on the occupied Gaza Strip, the BBC published an article about the same Irish peacekeeping force in Lebanon. It spoke of “the buzz of Israeli drones” above. And Lieutenant Dylan Cadogan said:

We have seen houses destroyed and we have seen civilians caught in crossfire that needed our help.

It also mentioned the displacement of 60,000 people. Lieutenant Colonel Cathal Keohane, meanwhile, insisted:

We have seen an expansion and more attacks deeper inside to Lebanon, we have seen a wider range of weapons being used

Hezbollah acted in solidarity with Gaza after Israel began its latest war crimes there following 7 October 2023. But since the renewal of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah last year, the colonial power has been the dominant force of death and destruction in Lebanon. Statistics clearly show that Israeli attacks “far outnumber” Hezbollah’s, as do the fatalities those attacks caused.

As RTÉ reported, Israeli strikes recently damaged a hospital between the Irish peacekeepers and Marun ar Ras. A UNIFIL spokesperson, meanwhile, estimated that 350,000 people in the peacekeeping zone had left the area since fighting began. Across the country, the displacement figure is over a million. Israeli attacks, meanwhile, have killed more than 2,083 people in Lebanon.

Amid Israel’s ongoing regional rampage, all with impunity thanks to Western complicity, a force that stands up for peace is more necessary than ever.

Featured image via BBC News – screengrab