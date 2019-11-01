People in Reading take creative action to shine a spotlight on Turkey’s invasion of Syria
Call for solidarity against alleged war crimes and ethnic cleansing
Turkish-led forces invaded Rojava on 9 October. The NATO member has faced accusations of ethnic cleansing and war crimes, and its illegal invasion has so far killed over 300 civilians, created around 300,000 displaced people, and allowed hundreds of Daesh (Isis/Isil) supporters to escape detention.
The occupation of the Red Lion has been timed to coincide with a day of global resistance planned for Saturday 2 November. Demonstrations are planned across the British Isles and all over the world.
Why Kobanî?
As The Canary previously reported, Daesh (Isis/Isil) besieged the blockaded city of Kobanî in late 2014 as Turkey watched from across the border. But the city’s local defence forces resisted for longer than expected, eventually defeating Daesh. This got the world’s attention, and the city became an icon of Rojava’s resistance.
Statement from theHouse occupiers
A statement received by The Canary from one of the occupiers said:
In solidarity with the Kurdish Freedom Movement, we decided to open this building to temporarily create an educational and social space for people to learn about the [Rojava] revolution. We have been tidying up and hope to makeHouse a welcoming place for anyone to visit.
‘European countries are funding this genocide’
Another statement fromHouse calls for increased international solidarity:
The statement goes on:
Featured images via the Kobanî House occupiers (with permission)
Get involved
Tom Anderson is part of the Shoal Collective, a cooperative producing writing for social justice and a world beyond capitalism. Twitter: @shoalcollective
- Join a demonstration against the Turkish invasion.
- Kurdish activists are calling for people to boycott Turkey. To find out all the ways you can do this, visit Boycott Turkey.
- Riseup4Rojava and Boycott Turkey are calling on people globally to take action against the companies supplying arms to Turkey.
- A global day of action against Turkish invasion has been called on Saturday 2 November.
