Referral of Vote Leave to Crown Prosecution Service couldn’t have come at a worse time for Johnson and Cummings

Dominic Cummings and Boris Johnson
Afroze Fatima Zaidi


On 1 November, Open Democracy reported that the Met Police have referred the Vote Leave campaign to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for “early investigative advice”.

A source from the Home Office has said:

This EIA (early investigative advice) is effectively the Met asking the CPS what it needs to bring charges. It would not be doing this if it was not planning to deliver a full file of evidence on Vote Leave. It will of course be the CPS’s decision on whether charges are brought.

Start your day with The Canary News Digest

Fresh and fearless; get excellent independent journalism from The Canary, delivered straight to your inbox every morning.




Regardless of the outcome, the timing of these developments is less than ideal for the Conservatives. Since Boris Johnson and his advisor Dominic Cummings played a key role in the Vote Leave campaign:

Related articles

Journalist and campaigner Adam Ramsay has explained the timeline of events leading up to this latest development:

People are questioning why the party isn’t suspending Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, and Priti Patel among others until they have been cleared of all allegations:

BBC bias

In the wake of these revelations, people have noticed that mainstream media outlets are surprisingly silent:

Many have criticised the BBC’s role in particular. Especially since Fiona Bruce told an audience member who raised the issue on Question Time that the Vote Leave campaign was cleared of charges:

Moreover, campaigners have accused the BBC of actively covering up reporting on the issue to begin with:

Get Boris Johnson out

It would appear that this referral to CPS is just the latest in a long line of possible infractions by PM Boris Johnson. Only the day before on 31 October, Johnson’s refusal to reveal Russian interference in the 2016 referendum was in the news:

Johnson seems to have built a reputation for lying and misleading the public, which hasn’t gone unnoticed:

Johnson increasingly appears to have the backing of the BBC and other mainstream media outlets. But let’s just hope the public sees past Johnson’s lies and rejects the possibility of electing him on 12 December.

Featured image via YouTube – The Sun/ Wikimedia – EU2017EE Estonian Presidency

Since you're here ...

We know you don't need a lecture. You wouldn't be here if you didn't care.
Now, more than ever, we need your help to challenge the rightwing press and hold power to account. Please help us survive and thrive.

The Canary Support

Related articles