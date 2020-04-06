Japan’s PM to declare state of emergency

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said he will declare a state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures as early as Tuesday to fight the coronavirus outbreak but there will be no hard lockdowns.

Abe also told reporters his government will launch a 108 trillion yen economic stimulus package to help counter the economic impact of the pandemic, including cash payouts to households in need and support to protect businesses and jobs.

The prime minister said experts on a government-commissioned task force urged him to get a state of emergency ready as the Covid-19 outbreak is rapidly expanding in major cities including Tokyo.

A man walks past a screen showing the news report that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to declare a state of emergency over coronavirus in Tokyo (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

He said the state of emergency will cover Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka and four other hard-hit prefectures, and will be in effect for about a month.