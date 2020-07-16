EU court of justice strikes down data-sharing pact with US over snooping fears
The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has ruled an agreement that allows big tech companies to transfer data to the United States is invalid.
It said national regulators need to take tougher action to protect the privacy of users’ data.
The ruling to invalidate Privacy Shield will complicate the transfer of a lot of data outside the EU and it could require regulators to vet any new transfers due to concerns the US government can snoop on people’s data for national security reasons.
It will no longer simply be assumed that tech companies such as Facebook will adequately protect the privacy of its European users’ data when it sends it to the US.
Rather, the EU and US will likely have to find a new agreement that guarantees that Europeans’ data is afforded the same privacy protection in the US as it is in the EU, which has some of the toughest standards in the world.
The case began after former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor Edward Snowden revealed in 2013 that the US government, along with the UK government, was snooping on people’s online data and communications.
The revelations included detail on how Facebook gave US security agencies access to the personal data of Europeans.
Austrian activist and law student Max Schrems that year filed a complaint against Facebook, which has its EU base in Ireland, arguing personal data should not be sent to the US, as many companies do, because the data protection is not as strong as in Europe.
Though the legal case was triggered by concerns over Facebook in particular, it could have far-reaching implications for all tech companies that move large amounts of data over the internet if regulators find that US privacy protections are insufficient and block the transfers.
Things like email, flight and hotel reservations would not be affected.
Schrems said the ruling amounted to a victory for privacy.
“The US will have to engage in serious surveillance reform to get back to a ‘privileged’ status for US companies,” he wrote on Twitter.
Alexandre Roure, a senior manager at Computer & Communications Industry Association, said the decision “creates legal uncertainty for the thousands of large and small companies on both sides of the Atlantic that rely on Privacy Shield for their daily commercial data transfers”.
He added: “We trust that EU and US decision-makers will swiftly develop a sustainable solution, in line with EU law, to ensure the continuation of data flows which underpins the transatlantic economy.”
