Post-Brexit trade deal talks approaching deadlock over key issues
Post-Brexit trade talks between the UK and EU are approaching deadlock, with progress “frozen” as both sides refuse to back down on the key issues of fisheries and state aid.
EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned that agreeing a deal before the 31 December deadline currently “seems unlikely”. He suggested Britain is “wasting valuable time”.
His UK counterpart David Frost also warned “there has been little progress” after the conclusion of the seventh round of talks on Friday 21 August.
“Frozen”
Both sides accept time is running out to broker a deal before the transition period comes to a close at the end of the year. It would see UK firms facing high tariffs for trade with businesses in the EU.
