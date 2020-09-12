More than 50 killed at collapsed gold mine in eastern DR Congo
More than 50 people have died after landslides collapsed three artisanal gold mining wells in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The incident took place near the city of Kamituga in eastern Congo’s South Kivu province on Friday 11 September, following days of heavy rains.
Kamituga mayor Alexandre Bundya said:
The diggers and the transporters of the stones were swallowed up by the waters.
A team of rescuers with motor pumps came to recover the bodies of the victims.
Diwa Honore, who survived the tragedy, said more than 50 people had been in the three wells, which are about 54 yards deep. Artisanal mining quarries are often unsafe in eastern Congo and the Kasai region.
Women and children also work in the mines to make ends meet.
Deadly collapses occurred earlier this year in Maniema and in Katanga, killing at least 18 people.
We need your help ...
The coronavirus pandemic is changing our world, fast. And we will do all we can to keep bringing you news and analysis throughout. But we are worried about maintaining enough income to pay our staff and minimal overheads.
Now, more than ever, we need a vibrant, independent media that holds the government to account and calls it out when it puts vested economic interests above human lives. We need a media that shows solidarity with the people most affected by the crisis – and one that can help to build a world based on collaboration and compassion.
We have been fighting against an establishment that is trying to shut us down. And like most independent media, we don’t have the deep pockets of investors to call on to bail us out.
Can you help by chipping in a few pounds each month?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.