Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom says the apartheid state’s army chief Herzi Halevi has just visited Britain. This comes just days after genocide apologists in the British government scrambled around in shock following the International Criminal Court (ICC) decision to issue an arrest warrant for Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his role in the Gaza genocide.

Israel Hayom reports that the chief of staff of the Israeli occupation forces (IDF) “briefed his counterparts… in a Chiefs of Staff conference” in Britain. It states that “Halevi met with Chiefs of Staff from various countries and provided an overview of the situation in the Middle East”.

Pro-Israel propagandists and lackeys struggle to cope with ICC arrest warrants

Despite army chief Herzi Halevi’s appearance in the UK, people in Britain overwhelmingly want the UK to respect the ICC’s decision, as one recent poll showed:

https://x.com/LeftieStats/status/1861091892462543189

However, the tears of genocide apologist have been streaming heavily.

The ICC has faced criticisms previously for targeting mostly countries in the Global South. But with its decision on Israel’s leaders, the organisation has sparked fears in the heart of the Global North that they too could potentially face consequences for their actions. Academic Alonso Gurmendi has been one figure highlighting the absurdity of those in the West criticising the ICC:

It’s the upside down. They really seem to think that the ICC – which faced a legitimacy crisis for most of its history *on account of it not going after Western leaders* – is going to lose legitimacy over arrest warrants against Western leaders *for the first time*?! https://t.co/fMAFnynUEL — Alonso Gurmendi (@Alonso_GD) November 25, 2024

If they commit war crimes in a territory subject to ICC jurisdiction, yes. This is how it’s always worked. Don’t like it? Don’t commit war crimes https://t.co/6DeMhDag1u — Alonso Gurmendi (@Alonso_GD) November 25, 2024

"Why do you think the US doesn't want to be part of the ICC? They say it bluntly, every administration, Republican or Democrat, because they don't want to be held accountable… They say things about international law, but it doesn't apply to the US and… its allies," @AssalRad. pic.twitter.com/Chs7Qm9ts1 — DAWN MENA (@DAWNmenaorg) November 22, 2024

The corporate media, meanwhile, has been put to shame by media from Israel itself:

The WP is doing a “the ICC is for Black and Brown countries” but with fancier words https://t.co/8faoEbusXN — Alonso Gurmendi (@Alonso_GD) November 25, 2024

Haaretz on the ICC warrants vs. The Washington Post pic.twitter.com/CLZMAklyKw — Dave DeCamp (@DecampDave) November 25, 2024

Israeli outlet Haaretz has faced a government boycott as a result of its reporting.

Herzi Halevi in the UK? Nothing to see here.

At the same time, Israel has been continuing with its crimes and its open discussion of ethnic cleansing in Gaza:

Having stated throughout that Israel had the right to defend itself, it'll soon be time for the leaders of the world to say that Israel has the right to cut Gaza's population to "less than half its current size" and that the 'West Bank' is really 'Judea and Samaria'. https://t.co/UwZdP7KYQm — Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 NICE 爷爷 (@MichaelRosenYes) November 25, 2024

🧵2/2

According to Smotrich, "encouraging voluntary emigration is an opportunity that arises with" the Trump administrationhttps://t.co/TDxXPbUcrE — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) November 25, 2024

The British government apparently thinks it’s ok, though, to welcome the Israeli occupation army’s chief of staff Herzi Halevi into the country.

This is when the ICC had already issued the arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant. It shows that Keir Starmer’s government still has no care for how Britain engages with a state led by people accused of war crimes. This shocking dereliction of duty should not go unnoticed.

Featured image via the Canary