Nigerian hip-hop veteran and activist Eedris Abdulkareem has struck out at the Nigerian government for censoring his music. The move by the state’s broadcasting department has shone light on the increasingly repressive environment in the country under the steer of APC president Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Eedris Abdulkareem: state tries to silence political single

In a move to silence his latest politically-charged single, Tell Your Papa, Nigeria’s National Broadcasting Commission implemented a ban. A memo it dated April 9 2025 classified the song as “Not To Be Broadcast (NTBB)”. The NBC cited a regulation under Section 3.1.8 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, which prohibits content it considers offensive.

Coordinating director of broadcast monitoring at the NBC Susan Obi signed the directive. Subsequently, the NBC circulated this to radio and television stations across Nigeria. This effectively prevented mainstream media outlets from airing the track.

Eedris Abdulkareem is a renowned and fearless activist through his music. A previous administration had attempted to censor him before. This was for his 2004 hit song Jaga Jaga. During president Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, the government also banned this due to its scathing critique of Nigeria’s leadership. That song has since become emblematic of resistance and political awareness among Nigeria’s youth.

Tell Your Papa: no more ‘grovelling for crumbs’ from the ‘paymaster’s table’

The single Tell Your Papa addresses critical issues, such as the escalating economic hardship, increasing poverty, and what Eedris Abdulkareem characterises as unchecked government excesses since president Tinubu assumed office in May 2023.

Tell Your Papa’s music video is viewable on YouTube:

Eedris Abdulkareem remarked that:

Just under two years of his presidency and the results are frighteningly abysmal from all fronts.

He added:

This is a fact known by all Nigerians, irrespective of religion, tribe or political affiliation – except for the few happy slaves grovelling for crumbs from their paymaster’s table.

Taking president Tinubu to task: criticism a crime in Nigeria?

In response to the ban, Eedris Abdulkareem accused the Tinubu administration of showing intolerance towards dissent and attempting to stifle the truth. He stated that:

It’s obvious that in Nigeria, truth and constructive criticism is always deemed a big crime by the government.

Further to this, he condemned the government, asserting:

This present government, led by President Bola Tinubu, is now going on record as one of the most insensitive, vindictive and grossly maleficent administrations ever to preside over the affairs of Nigeria.

Reflecting on the ongoing challenges in Nigeria, Abdulkareem questioned:

Any wonder why Nigeria hasn’t made impactful strides all these years?

He concluded with the statement:

The conscience is an open wound – only the truth can heal it.

The controversy surrounding Tell Your Papa underscores ongoing tensions between artists and government authorities in Nigeria, particularly regarding freedom of expression in the face of political criticism.

Feature image via Youtube – Abdulkareem Eedris