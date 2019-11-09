Corbyn’s right to ‘take on the billionaires’. And we all have the power to make that happen.

Jeremy Corbyn
Ed Sykes


Jeremy Corbyn is making it crystal clear that he’s on the side of ordinary working people – not the tiny billionaire class that backs the Tories. And his pledge to “take on the billionaires” is exactly what the UK – and the world – needs.

They need us. We don’t need them. That’s a power we need to unleash.

Billionaires need us, but we don’t need them. Because what would billionaires be or have without workers? We create and buy the goods they sell us. Without us, they’d have nothing. That’s something we desperately need to emphasise right now. The super-rich may try to convince us that they’re the ‘wealth creators’. But that’s clearly bull. Because if we all stopped working and buying, economies and ‘wealth creation’ would grind to a halt.

It’s precisely because ordinary working people are the true powerhouses of all economies that we deserve wellbeing. We work hard, and we deserve good health, education, housing, and leisure in return. We fully deserve both dignity and happiness. And so do the people who, through no fault of their own, are unable to work.

In our current political system, however, the super-rich don’t (and won’t) ensure our wellbeing voluntarily. They like us to just beg for scraps, and to fear their power to destroy our economies if we demand more. And that’s exactly why we – with and without our existing government structures – must demand our wellbeing and cement it into law. This means full, proper compensation for our work. It means quality public services. And it means fair, appropriate taxation.

We are vastly greater in number than the super-rich. And that’s a power we must unleash.

‘Billionaires should not exist’

In the US, Bernie Sanders has stressed that “billionaires should not exist”. And even billionaire presidential hopeful Tom Steyer seems to agree, calling vast income inequality “absolutely wrong… absolutely undemocratic and unfair”. Over in the UK, meanwhile, Corbyn has suggested that people should be free to make money, but also that:

If they do become incredibly rich, then I invite them to be happy with their wealth but also to share it a bit by paying their taxes as appropriately so that our public services are there for them – just as much as they’re there for everybody else – so that we don’t have this horribly divided society.

It’s not extreme to demand greater equality, either. It’s just logical. As Oxford professor Danny Dorling previously told The Canary, countries with greater economic equality do “better in almost all spheres of life”. The increasing inequality in recent decades – and the simultaneously increasing power of the super-wealthy – has been utterly disastrous for ordinary people. And as Oxfam’s Max Lawson has insisted, “corruption and crony connections to governments are behind a significant proportion of billionaire wealth”. The very existence of billionaires, he said, is “a sign of economic failure” and ‘undermines democracy’.

Studies have also suggested that most unequal countries have a greater impact on the global climate crisis. And as Rasika Sittamparam and University of the West of England lecturer Karen Bell recently pointed out in The Canary, the richest countries also play a much bigger role than the poorest in climate breakdown.

Corbyn’s Labour vs the corrupt elitist system

Labour’s Lloyd Russell-Moyle recently raised an important electoral question on the BBC:

Are you on the side of the tax dodgers or of the billionaires, or are you on the side of normal working people?

And in a follow-up article, he described how:

the 310,000, mostly white middle-aged men from London, who make up that top 1% of UK earners, take home 14% of the national income. …

Roughly a quarter of national wealth is controlled by the country’s top 1% of rich people, a proportion that has risen inexorably under the policies started by Margaret Thatcher, and continued through the years of New Labour and recent Tory governments. …

these figures do not even account for the billions that are squirrelled away offshore by the super-rich.

The richest 26 people in the world, meanwhile, reportedly own the same amount as the poorest half of the planet’s population.

But as Russell-Moyle stressed:

Labour is no longer intensely relaxed about people becoming filthy rich because we now know that inequality costs us all economically.

We need change. And we have the power to get it.

Britain’s billionaire class is already doing its best to try and stop voters from electing a Corbyn-led government to power. That’s because such a government would shift power away from the super-rich and towards ordinary working people, who deserve so much better. And that’s exactly why we need to use our power to put Corbyn in Downing Street this coming election.

    1. This is one of, if not the best article I have read to date about the reality of the super-rich claims about ‘trickle-down’ economics, ‘captains of industry’, and Billionaires being used as an example of how well a country is doing.

      I have friends who are still convinced that the UK is in fine condition because we have more Billionaires than before, and the sickening thing about that is that they (my friends) are not exactly well-off themselves, but struggling like so many others.

      I am glad that this article has brought to light the lies of the elites and super-rich, because sadly, too many people still think that having loads of millionaires or billionaires is a sign of prosperity, when that situation should be screaming the obvious to the blind, which is to say that being happy with the scraps falling of your master’s table is the narrative of slave-mentalists, and that history is abundantly full of the sufferings of those scrap-lovers, who rarely, if ever, benefit to the same extent (or anywhere near) the level of their greedy masters.

      Jeremy Corbyn is right on this, it is not a bad thing to be wealthy, or to pursue a level of income which provides well for our selves, family and friends, but if one is doing so well out of society, it is precisely because that society has the mechanisms for it, so the rich should be moved (out of gratitude and care for others) to give back to the society and peoples who have made that possible, so that that society may thrive, and continue to provide benefits to its people.

      The idea that for people to be happy with their lot requires that we will always have ‘the poor’ and suffering with us, is a misnomer, and elitist propaganda going back thousands of years. It is however true to say that WHILST there are such huge income and wealth disparities, the poor and the suffering WILL always be with us.

      Capitalism does NOT require ‘The Poor’ in order to work, it only requires that in order for the elites to maintain control, and ‘The Poor’ are not an inescapable side-effect of Capitalism either, but a side-effect of hateful, corrupted humans. Therefore, all attempts to claim that we need the rich and powerful, or that someone is a ‘born leader’ or ‘born to rule’ are elite lies. People who put money before humanity are the true monsters of the World and the World’s history. That said, it doesn’t mean that there aren’t and haven’t been super-rich who genuinely care and contribute fairly to the societies that made them possible, but they are a rarity too often confused with the plethora of uncaring rich and powerful.

