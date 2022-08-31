A prisoner in isolation in HMP Belmarsh gives a message to striking barristers
Criminal barristers who are members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) have been on an intermittent strike throughout the summer over low pay as a result of cuts to legal aid. Last week, they voted to escalate to a continuous strike action.
Junior barristers are reportedly earning as little as the equivalent of £6.25 an hour during their first three years in the job.
The current strike action is a result of many years of cuts to legal aid, and it is not the first time that barristers have withdrawn their labour. They also went out on strike over pay and legal aid cuts in 2014.
Strikes need to challenge the injustices of the system
At The Canary, we support the barristers’ action, just as we support all of the strikes taking place across the UK. Or – that is to say – we support those barristers who only do defence work, those who prosecute are akin to prison officers and police. The CBA’s strike has already caused significant disruption to the Criminal ‘Justice’ System (CJS). The escalation to continuous strike action promises to bring the system to a near-complete standstill.
However, if strikes like this are going to help us move toward societal change, they need to be about more than just pay and conditions.
Conservative trade union legislation, which was pioneered by Margaret Thatcher, has put a host of legal obstacles in the way of workers taking action. In particular, the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act seeks to prevent unions from striking about anything other than pay and conditions. If strikes are going to make a real difference, we will need to find ways around this legislation
It’s not enough for the ‘justice’ system to go back to normal once the CBA’s demands are met. We need to bring this system to its knees for good. The CJS is one of the primary mechanisms which the ruling class use to dominate and repress us. It is responsible for untold suffering and misery. It is a racist system which disproportionately affects people of colour. For example, Black people make up 10% of the prison population in the UK, despite only accounting for 3% of the UK’s overall population.
Read on...
The barristers’ strike has shown that this system cannot operate without the consent of those working within it. The power of the CBA’s action up until now shows that if barristers took similar action with broader demands that challenged the injustices of the system, it could yield results. That, however, would require a commonly shared critique of the CJS among barristers, and a refusal to be – as the letter below puts it – “part of the apparatus of the state”.
Wrongfully convicted
We are publishing this letter, written by Kevan Thakrar, who is currently imprisoned in the segregation unit of Belmarsh prison. He gives a prisoner’s perspective on the strike action.
Kevan has been in prison since 2008, after being convicted of joint enterprise in the murder of three people.
The UK’s joint enterprise law has been legally discredited since Kevan was convicted. Further, it’s been shown that joint enterprise laws have been used to convict a disproportionate number of people of colour.
Kevan and his supporters maintain that he was wrongfully convicted, and are campaigning for his release.
Thirteen years of Kevan’s sentence have been spent in isolation. He was placed in the Close Supervision System after defending himself when prison officers tried to attack him. The prison service has been extrajudicially punishing him ever since, despite the fact that he was found not guilty of injuring the officers by a jury on the grounds of self defence.
Kevan’s view on the strike
Kevan has experienced violent attacks by prison officers and racist violence inside UK prisons
He wrote this letter about the barristers’ action, from the point of view of someone who has suffered much as a result of the CJS:
Firstly, I should say it is a disgrace that Legal Aid rates are so meagre, especially for new barristers. Only a corrupt capitalist society would think it acceptable to exploit its citizens to the extent that they cannot afford to survive on what they earn, whilst slandering them through the media with propaganda that portrays them as the disgruntled rich.
This said, if criminal barristers had a real belief in defending the innocent from wrongful imprisonment, they would make this strike about a lot more than just their pay-packets and in doing so could draw in the support of wider society.
It has not been the ever-decreasing standards of criminal trials – which have seen the introduction of anonymous witnesses, use of hearsay ‘evidence’, the slander that is bad character evidence, the ability for police and prosecutors to sit as jurors, the permissibility of double jeopardy or the mass use of the Joint Enterprise Doctrine – which has brought them out to protest. The campaigning organisation APPEAL set out 25 vital reforms to the criminal justice system earlier this year. It would not be difficult to adopt these as demands to go along with barristers’ quest for better rates of pay.
Even if it is only to be about money, why not expand the scope to say the fixed fees being raised by 25% is not all they want? They could also fight for an expansion of the groups and situations in which people qualify for legal aid, so that the amount of work available increases as well as the numbers who receive legal representation. This narrow focused approach only exemplifies that criminal defence barristers are part of the apparatus of the state, which enables the function of the injustice system to duly oppress and imprison its population focused mainly upon the marginalised, poor, and those who dare to resist.
It is no surprise that once the accused becomes the convicted, unless you are a rich private paying client, it is practically impossible to get one of these barristers to represent you. Not enough money in it for them; not a care in the world that an innocent person may well have lost their life to imprisonment, even if they are the barrister responsible for the shoddy job that enabled this. They never stepped out over the lack of legal aid for criminal appeals – why bother when the system continues to churn out fresh cases for them to get paid?
So, criminal defence barristers are poorly paid, but when they sell their souls to support a system of oppression they should count themselves fortunate that they are not in the shoes of the millions of their clients who have been let down by the system they are propping up, and wasting years of their lives imprisoned.
Kevan Thakrar – A4907AE
Segregation Unit
HMP Belmarsh
Western Way
London
SE28 0EB
Kevan can also be contacted via www.emailaprisoner.com
Featured image via Wikimedia Commons/MassiveEartha (cropped to 770x403px), Creative Commons license 4.0
We need your help to keep speaking the truth
Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.
Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.
We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.
In return, you get:
* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop
Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.
With your help we can continue:
* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do
We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.