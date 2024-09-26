Something very weird is going on at the moment in UK politics, and it pre-dates the election of the current Labour Party government.

A muted general election

As a campaigner, I try to have my ear to the ground, and I spend a lot of time listening to what people are talking about on social media. Sometimes the conversation is dominated with the actions of politicians, or a particular policy issue. Sometimes people are sharing concerns about what’s going on locally to them, or talking about a major development or a crisis. But between 2019 until a few months ago, the most prominent conversation topic was the general election.

Many people felt extremely let down by the decisions of Conservative governments, and their disappointment and anger ramped up as the years went on. The Conservatives themselves gradually seemed to implode; through scandal, through poor leadership, and perhaps through sheer exhaustion too.

14 years is a long time to be in charge of a country. Political premierships naturally run their course; and as we entered summer 2024, it certainly felt like Sunak had reached the end of his. When the general election was finally announced, it felt confusing; like both a surprise and a let-down.

Many had predicted that Sunak would try to hold off until the autumn, but he didn’t. He wrongfooted many people with that rainy announcement in late May, and this created a muted start to the election campaign.

What were people voting for?

The desire for a general election had been articulated loudly and vehemently for so long that when he decided to call an election earlier than planned, it seemed like many people were experiencing an anti-climax.

The following few weeks felt strange too; as if the nation was wobbling towards a finishing line rather than pushing up a great mountain towards progress.

There wasn’t much discussion about what people were voting for; the individual points of policy difference, the great vision of one party or another. Instead, it felt like many people were desperate to simply draw a line under the past 14 years.

The day of the general election came and went, and that line was drawn, strong and unwavering, delivering a huge majority for Keir Starmer. A great wall of red, a sea of new Labour MPs in the House of Commons, and a much diminished representation in parliament for the Conservative Party.

But since then, things have felt very odd.

We’re now in a vacuum and Labour has no clear route out

There are political tribes online, and they’re already disagreeing about what’s going on and who’s to blame.

Some of those who voted for Labour are Labour Party members.

Some of those are loyal supporters of Starmer and seem happy to wait for a plan to emerge.

Others aren’t very impressed, but are biding their time, or trying to influence things within their own networks.

Some people willingly offered their votes to Labour, hoping for change, but haven’t seen anything inspiring yet.

Others voted tactically, specifically to oust their local Conservative MP. I’ve seen many people in that position who feel very let down so far. They felt that they’d done Starmer a favour, and now what’s he doing for them?

Without a vision, a clear plan, a mountain to climb, it feels like the whole project might be rudderless. We were waiting for him to get into Downing Street, and then we were waiting all summer, and now we’re waiting for the Autumn Budget. Even then, we’re being reminded that nothing happens quickly, that things might get worse before they get better.

Labour still seem to be blaming the Conservatives for problems, even though they’re now in the driving seat. Perhaps there is a plan, and perhaps it’s an incredible one, but at the moment, a lot of people are in the dark. There’s a void, a gap in peoples’ understanding.

And here’s where things become dangerous, politically.

If there is a gap in the political progress for a government, that gap will become filled with questions about the strength of a leader, with unhelpful reporting, with whatever gossip or rumour or scandal is swirling around Westminster.

Labour must get a grip on our polycrises

This has been Labour conference week, and it could have been a moment of triumph for Keir Starmer, jubilation, a huge celebration of the enormous power his party commands in parliament.

Instead, he has been beset by media commentary about donations and donors, and by alleged in-fighting and unrest.

This isn’t a good look for Labour, isn’t a good start, and they’re going to have to turn things around quickly. Not just for the optics of course, but for the public.

Things are in a terrible state. Millions of people are suffering, millions can’t access the care they need in the NHS. Schools have been underfunded. Social care is in crisis. Many, many people face poverty and sickness and unstable housing.

Were in a state of polycrisis, and these crises won’t wait much longer. We need action from our new government, and we need it now.

Featured image via the Canary