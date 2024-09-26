Gambling has been around for hundreds of years, and with the introduction of the internet, this was taken to a whole new level. After a few years, Virtual reality came onto the scene and hasn’t looked back, taking over and becoming a must for most households.

Because of this, we’ve completely changed how we play online gambling such as slots games and poker, as now from the comfort of our own home we can get the same gambling experience as you would in an actual casino.

Whether you’re playing a high stakes casino game, or a more relaxed chilled slot gaming session, you’ll be able to improve your experience by playing it whilst using a virtual reality headset.

In this article, we’ll be taking a look into the future of online gaming, how virtual reality has affected it over time and what it will look like going forward.

How to get started

Let’s start from the very beginning and discuss how you get started. Firsty, you’ll need a compatible headset such as a meta quest. You’ll need to get this all set up along with a computer as most games require you to plug the headset into the computer.

Once they’ve been set up, you’ll next need to find a suitable space to play. Do keep in mind when having a headset on, you may feel like walking and moving around, along with swinging and moving your arms. So be sure to have enough space to do this, we recommend trying the space out first without the headset. Some headsets with camera functions even have a setting to scan the room and let you know if there’s enough space available, so that’s a handy tool to use.

Once all set up, you’ll need to find the right game for you, whilst we’ll discuss these games in more detail later on, once you’ve found your game, you’re good to go. Load up the game, jump into your virtual reality and get playing!

Choosing the right game for you

Once it’s all set up, you’ll need to choose the right game for you. Take some time to assess your options and find a game that suits you. You’ll have options for games such as slots, roulette, poker or blackjack. Don’t forget, it’s not just the mechanics of the game you need to consider, but also the fact you’ll be playing via virtual reality.

This takes the game up a notch and makes the whole experience a lot more realistic. For example, in poker you’ll be sat at an actual table watching a dealer hand out cards and the other players sit around. Slots you’ll be sitting in front of the machine and see the spins in real time. And roulette you’ll see the ball bounce around before landing on red or black, which in virtual reality can be even more heart stopping!

The plus sides of using virtual reality

Using virtual reality doesn’t just bring a sense of realism to the game, it also has other aspects, let’s take a look:

Realism

As mentioned above, playing using a virtual reality headset really improves the realism of the game, there’s only so realistic a game can look on a screen or monitor, however when it feels like you’re really in the room, and you’re able to look and move around freely, this can really enhance the experience for players. For some players, going to a casino simply isn’t an option for one reason or another, so having the option to bring the casino to their home is a win win.

The social side

A lot of the virtual reality casino games offer the function to talk to other players. So when you’re sitting around a poker table, you can speak to other players, either via chat or even in some cases over a microphone. This only adds to the realism as you’re interacting with other players, trying to call bluffs and play mind games, this adds to this and gives the virtual reality gaming experience just another layer.

Some games will even have break rooms, where you can chat with other players and friends outside of a casino game, allowing you a chance to take a break and just have a chat with the other players.

Online casinos and gambling have come a long way in recent years, and with how virtual reality is coming along, there’s no sign of this stopping anytime soon. Players are now able to play from the comfort of their own homes and still get the full in house casino experience, something even ten years ago wouldn’t have been possible.

With this type of improvement in such a small period of time, where will we be in another ten years?