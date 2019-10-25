Nothing shows how rubbish Boris Johnson is as PM better than his latest humiliation

Boris Johnson
Tracy Keeling


Boris Johnson is pressing for a general election by Christmas. Unfortunately for him, he’s just suffered a humiliation that shows how rubbish he is at being PM.

“Every confidence”

When Johnson became PM in July, he gave a speech outside Downing Street. In it, he criticised the “pessimists” who he said thought “we are incapable of honouring a democratic mandate” (i.e. Brexit). He vowed:

I am standing before you today to tell you the British people that those critics are wrong. The doubters, the doomsters, the gloomsters, they are going to get it wrong again. …

Start your day with The Canary News Digest

Fresh and fearless; get excellent independent journalism from The Canary, delivered straight to your inbox every morning.




I have every confidence that in 99 days’ time we will have cracked it [Brexit].

In keeping with this buoyant spirit, his government then launched a “Get Ready for Brexit” advertising campaign on 1 September. It reportedly spent £100m of taxpayers’ money on it. The National Audit Office (NAO) assessed the campaign, saying it may have “limited impact” under the circumstances.

Related articles

Now, the media has suggested the government may be pulling the campaign. At least, that’s what iNews reported before then removing its article. The New European reports that a cabinet minister denied the iNews claim, saying the “campaign is still live”.

In short, it’s a shambles. And people are not impressed by the prospect of the campaign money being ‘spaffed up the wall’ – a phrase Johnson previously used in relation to funds for child abuse investigations. Yet another moment in the PM’s life where he showed how unfit he is for the position he holds:

Zombie what?

Naturally, the government has come up with a catchy phrase to shift the blame from Johnson for not delivering on what he promised he could deliver on. Ministers have been running around shouting “zombie parliament” at anyone who’ll listen (cue the BBC):

Many people have embraced the idea that ‘zombies’ exist in current UK politics, but not in the same way the government is suggesting:

Proof is in the pudding

No matter how much Johnson and his government try to blame others for the UK failing to leave the EU on 31 October, one fact cannot be denied. It looks like Johnson will fail at delivering what he argued he could. He’s on course to fail at what was his flagship pledge when becoming PM.

That shouldn’t bode well for him at any forthcoming election.

Featured image via BBC News/YouTub

Since you're here ...

We know you don't need a lecture. You wouldn't be here if you didn't care.
Now, more than ever, we need your help to challenge the rightwing press and hold power to account. Please help us survive and thrive.

The Canary Support
  • Show Comments

    1. We have the main opposition party now turning down its third opportunity for a general election which the British people badly need to get of rid of the Tories, and now Corbyn’s said no you call Johnson the loser? Not only have 17.4 million people been screwed over to steal their Brexit vote who will lose, millions of them likely Labour voters; but 14 million people including 4 million kids living in poverty lose also, a few million of them most likely Labour voters.

      You can’t do this to five to ten million of your own voters then expect to win elections by them.

    2. You state;
      ‘but 14 million people including 4 million kids living in poverty lose also, a few million of them most likely Labour voters.

      You can’t do this to five to ten million of your own voters then expect to win elections by them.’

      Using your logic, please explain why they would vote for the Conservatives, the party that caused their poverty?

    Leave a Reply

    Join the conversation

    Please read our comment moderation policy here.

Related articles