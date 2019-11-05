When Laura Kuenssberg calls out a “terrible gaffe”, you know the Tory election campaign isn’t going well

Laura Kuenssberg and Jacob Rees-Mogg
Emily Apple


During an appearance on LBC radio, Jacob Rees-Mogg spoke about the Grenfell Tower fire. Rees-Mogg indulged in heartless victim-blaming, saying that it should have been “common sense” to ignore fire brigade advice and leave the building.

Yes, that’s right. Instead of addressing the construction companies that cut corners to save money with dangerous cladding or government departments that sat on the findings of the Lakanal House fire, Rees-Mogg blamed the victims.

His disgusting comments were challenged, and many, including Jeremy Corbyn, demanded he apologise – something Rees-Mogg quickly did. This led BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg to tweet:

Start your day with The Canary News Digest

Fresh and fearless; get excellent independent journalism from The Canary, delivered straight to your inbox every morning.




“Absolutely nauseating”

Journalist Owen Jones described Rees-Mogg’s comments as “absolutely nauseating”:

Labour MP David Lammy described the comments as “monstrous”:

And as journalist Ellie Mae O’Hagan tweeted, Rees-Mogg’s “lack of basic humanity is totally unfathomable”:

A gaffe?

While Kuenssberg calling out the “terrible gaffe” is bad for the Conservative election campaign, many questioned whether “gaffe” was the right word:

And as others pointed out, what Rees-Mogg said wasn’t an actual gaffe:

They’ve got to go

There are so many reasons why we’ve got to get rid of the Tories. But Rees-Mogg’s vile and arrogant comments sum up the cruelty of the party and why it doesn’t represent any of us.

And social media users were right to challenge Kuenssberg’s choice of words. This wasn’t a “gaffe”. This was an insight into the mindset of Rees-Mogg and his elitist colleagues.

But the election campaign is only just starting, and when even Kuennsberg is calling out a “terrible gaffe”, you know it’s not looking good for the Conservative Party.

Featured image via Twitter – BBCPoliticsWikimedia – Chris McAndrew

Since you're here ...

We know you don't need a lecture. You wouldn't be here if you didn't care.
Now, more than ever, we need your help to challenge the rightwing press and hold power to account. Please help us survive and thrive.

The Canary Support

Related articles