Far-right leader endorses Boris Johnson but let’s face it, we saw it coming

Split image of Stephen Yaxley-Lennon and Boris Johnson
Afroze Fatima Zaidi


In an interview with RT UK News, far-right leader Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, aka Tommy Robinson, expressed his support for Boris Johnson. The endorsement appears to have become damning proof of the Conservative Party’s far-right appeal. And, so far, Johnson’s failed to reject the endorsement.

However, many are unsurprised by this news, given the anti-Muslim views openly expressed by both Johnson and Yaxley-Lennon:

 

A vote for the far-right

For a lot of people, this endorsement is only further evidence of what they have observed as an increasing shift by the Conservatives towards the far-right:

Furthermore, the list of people who have publicly endorsed Johnson so far is, let’s just say, ‘impressive’:

Moreover, it seems like it’s becoming harder to deny that a vote for the Conservatives is a vote for far-right values:

Choose wisely

For some, the choice between far-right endorsed Johnson on the one hand, and Jeremy Corbyn on the other, is an easy one:

Johnson continues to evade accountability for Islamophobia within his party. This latest endorsement from an Islamophobe such as Yaxley-Lennon should therefore come as no surprise.

However, this endorsement may at least persuade any Muslim voters who were still thinking of voting Conservative in the upcoming election to take a step back and think again. But more than that, will the rest of the UK stand with British Muslims? We’ll only know after 12 December.

Featured image via OwenJones84 / BackBoris2012 Campaign

