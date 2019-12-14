A chilling threat was made against Jeremy Corbyn. Everybody needs to stand up to this.

Jeremy Corbyn
Peadar O'Cearnaigh


As soon as the election ended, the knives were out for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. And after such a heavy defeat, where good Labour people lost seats, anger is understandable. But what’s not understandable is a death threat.

This takes a particularly twisted sort of mind. And nobody’s standing for the death threat posted by actress Frances Barber against Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The threat

In a post-election discussion online as to whether Corbyn would resign, some couldn’t contain themselves. But frustrated by the fact that Corbyn isn’t the sort of person to walk away, one person took their frustration to a sickening level. This is when Barber tweeted this threat:

People’s outrage

Her sickening tweet was quickly faced down by the people who read it. First up were these people who called out Barber’s tweet for what it was:

One other person gave us a stark reminder of something totally chilling:

People are reporting

Other people realised something else needed to be done. So they began reporting it:

Barber’s got form

Barber was a member of the Labour Party until she resigned in September 2017. And since then she’s been on Labour’s case. Most recently she posted:

And while claiming she once “loved Labour” she proved that ‘love’ has long since left. That’s assuming it was ever real:

Jeremy Corbyn

Corbyn won his seat in Islington North and said he will continue to represent the people of this area with “pride and privilege”. Because that’s the sort of politician he is. He doesn’t run away, and he remembers exactly why he got into politics. People. And Corbyn has already said he won’t lead Labour into another election, but he will stay on during a process of “reflection”.

Many people showed utter contempt for Barber and others who may support her sick tweet. The fightback is already underway, and it won’t let up.

