A chilling threat was made against Jeremy Corbyn. Everybody needs to stand up to this.

As soon as the election ended, the knives were out for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. And after such a heavy defeat, where good Labour people lost seats, anger is understandable. But what’s not understandable is a death threat.

This takes a particularly twisted sort of mind. And nobody’s standing for the death threat posted by actress Frances Barber against Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The threat

In a post-election discussion online as to whether Corbyn would resign, some couldn’t contain themselves. But frustrated by the fact that Corbyn isn’t the sort of person to walk away, one person took their frustration to a sickening level. This is when Barber tweeted this threat:

People’s outrage

Her sickening tweet was quickly faced down by the people who read it. First up were these people who called out Barber’s tweet for what it was:

@TwitterSupport This is incitement to murder. — my hideous progeny (@thecrowalights) December 13, 2019

Now we have Frances Barber *at best* suggesting that Corbyn and his top team should be ‘shot’ and *at worst* suggesting that leftists more broadly should be shot. She’s literally just tweeted advocating the shooting of politicians and political activists who are leftist pic.twitter.com/fq5dVTrtqn — Gary Spedding (@GarySpedding) December 13, 2019

One other person gave us a stark reminder of something totally chilling:

Remember jo Cox — Tèmilolúwa-Emmanuel Fákéye🇳🇬 (@LordBlackington) December 13, 2019

People are reporting

Other people realised something else needed to be done. So they began reporting it:

@metpoliceuk this woman is saying Labour MPs need to be assassinated. I think she is a dangerous individual who ought to be closely monitored. — toast 'mckinsey christmas party' fam (festive) (@toast_fam) December 13, 2019

Reported – "Incitement to violence" — John Connor (@bootleian) December 13, 2019

Barber’s got form

Barber was a member of the Labour Party until she resigned in September 2017. And since then she’s been on Labour’s case. Most recently she posted:

Thankyou Great Britain. You rejected an Anti Semite. I adore you ❤️ — frances Barber#FBPE (@francesbarber13) December 12, 2019

And while claiming she once “loved Labour” she proved that ‘love’ has long since left. That’s assuming it was ever real:

I also feel a huge albatross has lifted. A big black Pterodactyl has flown off & smashed its head against a mountain into a million pieces. 4 years of this. Now peace. https://t.co/egJ6cbdzfv — frances Barber#FBPE (@francesbarber13) December 14, 2019

Corbyn’s Labour has run out of money. So much for £3 Entryists. And @EHRC to come. That will break the bank. — frances Barber#FBPE (@francesbarber13) December 13, 2019

Jeremy Corbyn

Corbyn won his seat in Islington North and said he will continue to represent the people of this area with “pride and privilege”. Because that’s the sort of politician he is. He doesn’t run away, and he remembers exactly why he got into politics. People. And Corbyn has already said he won’t lead Labour into another election, but he will stay on during a process of “reflection”.

Many people showed utter contempt for Barber and others who may support her sick tweet. The fightback is already underway, and it won’t let up.

