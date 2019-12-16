Nobody can believe a die-hard Remainer is still trying to blame Corbyn for Brexit

Andrew Adonis and Jeremy Corbyn
Peadar O'Cearnaigh


The Labour peer, ex Lib Dem, and former Blair policy adviser Andrew Adonis is trying to blame Jeremy Corbyn for Brexit. But people weren’t long in taking to social media to set the Labour lord straight with a few key facts.

The most important fact of all – it wasn’t Corbyn’s fault:

 

Start your day with The Canary News Digest

Fresh and fearless; get excellent independent journalism from The Canary, delivered straight to your inbox every morning.




Complete nonsense

In what could probably be explained, at best, as an ill-thought-out rant, Adonis let loose at the Labour leader for not campaigning for Remain and for not standing ‘aside for a unity government’.

But people weren’t taking this rubbish, and they set Adonis straight on a few key facts:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

While another person retweeted this to remind us of the disgusting campaign of media bias against Corbyn:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Then some people who voted Remain made their feelings clear also:

While this person was very clear about one possible reason for Labour’s defeat:

Reality check

British people voted to leave the European Union in June 2016. Yet three and a half years and two failed deadlines under Tory leadership later, it still hasn’t happened. The referendum was the brainchild of former Conservative prime minister David Cameron. But no sooner was the result announced than Cameron was off. He left others to clean up the mess he and his Tory colleagues had created.

The idea that Corbyn would “stand aside” for a unity government is also total nonsense. As leader of the opposition, he was the natural and obvious choice to lead it. The problem lay with the Lib Dems being unable to accept that overwhelming fact.

Campaign against Corbyn

And these are well-worn facts. Adonis is surely aware of them, as he spent considerable time travelling the UK talking to people about Brexit. This is a pathetic attempt to kick someone when they’re down and to blame them for the mistakes of others.

Either way this won’t wash, and those trying to reinvent the chaotic Brexit saga or incorrectly apportion blame need to have a good hard think about the role they played in this mess.

Featured image via Youtube – OxfordUnion / YouTube – This Morning

Since you're here ...

We know you don't need a lecture. You wouldn't be here if you didn't care.
Now, more than ever, we need your help to challenge the rightwing press and hold power to account. Please help us survive and thrive.

The Canary Support

Related articles