Sajid Javid mocked widely over ‘north England’ gaffe

The Canary


Sajid Javid has been widely mocked for his strange description of the North of England as “north England”. The phrase was soon trending on Twitter after Javid shared a photo of himself, Dominic Raab and Liz Truss on their way to Sunderland for a cabinet meeting on Brexit:

Start your day with The Canary News Digest

Fresh and fearless; get excellent independent journalism from The Canary, delivered straight to your inbox every morning.




Some approached the gaffe with satirical humour:

Others, meanwhile, were more directly critical:

The criticism followed the Tories as they ventured north, too.

Boris Johnson, for example, was heckled as he arrived at the National Glass Centre in Sunderland for the meeting. Journalism student Owen Valente filmed the moment Johnson arrived and told the PA news agency he was met with chants of “Boris you’re not welcome here” and “Tory cuts not welcome here”:

Brexit may be happening, but that doesn’t mean the Conservative Party is suddenly in touch with northern England. And the response Javid received on Twitter was a perfect example of that.

Featured image and additional content via Press Association

Since you're here ...

We know you don't need a lecture. You wouldn't be here if you didn't care.
Now, more than ever, we need your help to challenge the rightwing press and hold power to account. Please help us survive and thrive.

The Canary Support

Related articles