People are pointing out a hilarious flaw in Boris Johnson’s latest ‘bright’ idea

Anyone who was forced to suffer eight long years of Boris Johnson as London mayor is acutely aware of his affection for gimmicky, and often bad, ideas.

His mayoral antics pale in comparison to his latest brainwave, though. And people are pointing out the massive flaws in his ‘bright’ idea.

Stormy waters

The prime minister is considering building a bridge between Scotland and the north of Ireland. A spokesperson for Number 10 confirmed that “a range of government officials” are looking into the prospect.

The initial response from the public, however, was less than approving:

People were particularly aghast by the fact that the PM’s plan could see a bridge built over waters that the British have used as a dumping ground for over 1m tonnes of munitions – especially as the UK doesn’t even bother monitoring that military waste:

Bridging divides?

Now in a symbolic sense, building bridges isn’t a bad thing (unlike Donald Trump’s wall). But in a union as divided as the UK is currently, Johnson’s grand gesture of unity may not work out quite how he intends, as people pointed out:

That would be something; Johnson trying to shore up support for the UK to stay together by building a bridge, only to have the two countries it runs between leave the Union.

At least it would give those two nations something positive to remember Westminster for. After all, for many people in Scotland and the north of Ireland, there appears to be little else that will.

