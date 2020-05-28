The police killing of George Floyd sparks widespread anger and protests throughout the US

Ed Sykes


A white police officer was caught on video kneeling on the neck of a handcuffed African-American man – George Floyd – for several minutes during an arrest, even after Floyd said he could not breathe and stopped moving. He died shortly after.

“No threat”

The mayor of Minneapolis later said he believes the officer in question should be charged over Floyd’s death, saying:

If most people, particularly people of color, had done what a police officer did late Monday, they’d already be behind bars.

He later added: “I saw no threat. I saw nothing that would signal that this kind of force was necessary.”

Related articles

Protests and police violence

Floyd’s death soon prompted protests across the US:

Thousands of people took to the streets where he died:

A woman lies in the street as protesters gather near the site of George Floyd's arrest
A woman lies in the street as protesters gather near the site of George Floyd’s arrest (AP/Jim Mone)

Many protesters marched more than 2 miles to the police station in that part of the city, with some damaging the building’s windows and cars and spraying graffiti. Police in riot gear confronted them with tear gas and projectiles.

‘Looting’

As CNN reported on 28 May, “Minneapolis’ second night of protests transitioned to rioting and looting over a few blocks south of downtown, with people smashing their way into stores and setting businesses and other buildings ablaze”. Many highlighted the existence of different types of looting:

Media hypocrisy

Some people, meanwhile, pointed out the difference in media coverage of these protests in the US and protests over in Hong Kong:

Investigation

The FBI and state law enforcement are investigating Floyd’s death, which immediately drew comparisons to the case of Eric Garner, an unarmed African-American man who died in 2014 in New York after he was placed in a chokehold by police and pleaded for his life, saying he could not breathe. In the Garner case, local prosecutors, the NYPD’s internal affairs unit and the Justice Department all finished investigations into the case before the officer was ultimately fired. Garner’s family and activists spent years begging for the officer to be removed.

Featured image and additional content via Press Association

We need your help ...

The coronavirus pandemic is changing our world, fast. And we will do all we can to keep bringing you news and analysis throughout. But we are worried about maintaining enough income to pay our staff and minimal overheads.

Now, more than ever, we need a vibrant, independent media that holds the government to account and calls it out when it puts vested economic interests above human lives. We need a media that shows solidarity with the people most affected by the crisis – and one that can help to build a world based on collaboration and compassion.

We have been fighting against an establishment that is trying to shut us down. And like most independent media, we don’t have the deep pockets of investors to call on to bail us out.

Can you help by chipping in a few pounds each month?

The Canary Support us

Related articles