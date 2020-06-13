Solidarity is vital. Here’s why The Canary is going Green for Grenfell.

Green for Grenfell
Fréa Lockley


On 14 June 2017, a fire at Grenfell Tower killed 72 people. Three years later, bereaved families and survivors still don’t have answers, meaningful change or justice. And amid the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and growing protests against the UK’s systemic racism, this anniversary is acutely poignant.

“Remember, Reflect, Unite”

This year, the anniversary won’t take place on the streets. Campaign group Grenfell United have called for people to “remember, reflect and unite” from home on 14 June. People are invited to:

  • REMEMBER – 6pm Join the online multi-faith vigil, reflections from the community & more. youtube.com/grenfellunited
  • REFLECT – Throughout the day & evening join our Insta Live conversations. instagram.com/grenfell_united
  • UNITE – 10.30pm Show the nation we’re still united for change & justice by illuminating your home green with our special film. GoGreenForGrenfell.com

A series of online, multi-faith memorial events are also honouring the anniversary:

These events are hugely important to honour the bereaved, survivors and the community. Three years on, they are no closer to justice. Actions of the Conservative government and corporations linked to the fire have been appalling.

“We need action now”

Despite the enormity of this tragedy, bereaved families and survivors need our support more than ever three years on. Because the establishment has failed – and continues to fail – them and thousands of other people. As Jeremy Corbyn explained, the Tories’ lack of action also threatens 56,000 more lives:

And the tragedy of Grenfell also epitomises so many aspects of the UK’s systemic racism:

The “crimes of the powerful” can’t be hidden any longer:

On 14 June, we will be releasing a number of stories, including a video interview with activist and rapper Lowkey, to honour the anniversary.

With love and in solidarity for everyone involved in the tragedy, The Canary is Going Green for Grenfell.

Featured image via screengrab, Grenfell United

