Children in ‘crack dens’ and ‘brothels’? A Tory MP accidentally exposed the state of Britain’s care system.

But Bradley’s comments didn’t go unnoticed on Twitter:

Putting “£20 going to a crack den” aside. It alarms me that Ben Bradley knows there’s a child living in a brothel/crack den in his patch, and he’s seemingly content, knowing that. I wouldn’t sleep if there was evidence a child in Tooting was in that situation. pic.twitter.com/TLLIALKMaX — Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (@DrRosena) October 24, 2020

It turns out that ghoul Ben Bradley – who says parents of hungry kids will somehow spend school meal vouchers on crack and prostitutes – claimed £58,985.65 in HoC expenses in 11 months. That's £5,362.33 a month. Free. Who's really bleeding the system @BBradley_Mans?#ShameOnYou — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) October 24, 2020

Tories: Good work, lads. All that focusing on Angela Rayner seems to have distracted the attention from us being horrible child-starving bastards. We've got through the week unscathed!

Ben Bradley: pic.twitter.com/U2z1iRqglK — Drivelcast (@drivelcast) October 23, 2020

Bradley may be lying in his shocking tweet. Or perhaps he has inadvertently shone a light on the dismal state of Britain’s care system under the Tory government.

Forced out of care

A spokesperson for Become, a charity for children in care, told The Canary:

Though we don’t know the specifics relating to the situation in Mansfield, we do know that lots of children leaving care will end up in desperation coming out of the care system without support. Too many are left homeless or living in unsuitable accommodation. We are calling on the government to end this care cliff so that care leavers can get the support they need.