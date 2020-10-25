The price of groceries could soar in the event of a no-deal Brexit

Import costs for everyday items could rise by around a third in the event of a no-deal Brexit. This would make the household shopping basket “much more expensive”, a major UK business group has warned.

Red tape

The cost of moving goods could also rise due to import taxes. And restrictions to the number of UK lorries that can enter the EU could put businesses across the country at risk, Logistics UK said.

Logistics UK chief executive David Wells urged the government to keep working towards a deal. He said a no-deal scenario could drive inflation up as a result of the rise in prices for imported goods.

In a letter to the Sunday Times, he said:

Senior cabinet minister Michael Gove has acknowledged that leaving the transition period without a trade deal would cause “some turbulence”.

In his letter, Wells added:

The actual cost of moving goods will also increase, if new vehicles, parts and tyres are also subject to tariffs. This is more than ‘turbulence’, as suggested by Mr Gove last week, and logistics businesses, operating on 2% margins, cannot afford to take on these costs.

Increased risk

A government spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister has been clear that a negotiated outcome at the end of the transition period remains our preference. The EU has now agreed to a genuine intensification of negotiations, with talks taking place daily, and both sides recognising that time is extremely short. At the end of the year we will be outside the single market and the customs union and intensive planning is under way to help ensure that businesses are ready to seize the opportunities that it will bring.

Citing concerns around permits for lorries to access the EU market in the event of a no-deal, Wells said: