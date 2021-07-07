Peter Stefanovic exposed Boris Johnson’s lies live on GMB

Good Morning Britain (GMB) has finally shown a viral video on the PM’s lies. It’s had over 25 million views. What’s more, GMB got the video’s creator on to talk about it. And he was adamant that, despite what some people say, the public do care about the PM’s “rampant” lying.

Blatant fact: Johnson is a liar

Peter Stefanovic is a campaigning lawyer. He’s been vocal on issues surrounding the NHS, disability rights, and others. Recently, a video he produced has gone viral. It’s about Boris Johnson’s lies to parliament. As of 11am on Wednesday 7 July, it’s had over 25 millions views on Twitter alone. As Bywire News reported, the video started a cross-parliamentary campaign. It called for an inquiry into Johnson’s lies. Every opposition party got involved, except Labour. Bywire noted that Johnson’s untruths included:

Claim 5: On the 17th of June 2020, during PMQs [Prime Minister’s Questions], the Prime Minister said “There are hundreds of thousands, I think 400,000, fewer families living in poverty now than there were in 2010”.

This is not true. A parliamentary watchdog already issued Johnson with a warning over his previous lies about poverty. But so far, much of the corporate media has ignored Stefanovic’s video – and Johnson’s lies. As The Canary previously reported, sometimes BBC hosts even actively try to shut down mentions of Johnson’s fibs. So, enter GMB to give Stefanovic and his video a platform:

Stefanovic bringing the fire

Stefanovic said that compared to Johnson, his video was accurate with its claims:

Everything that I said in my film has been carefully fact checked by various sources. And so what the prime minister is saying there is provably false.

'A public protest at the outright lies.' Peter Stefanovic's video debunking statements by Boris Johnson has had over 25million views. But Dominic Cummings suggests the voters don't really care about small mistruths. So does the truth matter in politics? pic.twitter.com/QD98kGK3fe — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 7, 2021

He was also debating the issue with Johnson’s biographer Andrew Gimson. He tried to defend Johnson. But as Stefanovic pointed out:

There are going to be different people interpreting this film in different ways. So, you’re going to have some people looking at it as I do, and say ‘well – this prime minister is telling bare-faced lies every week’.

Host Susanna Reid tried to interrupt him. But Stefanovic didn’t waver. He continued, saying:

you’re going to have some people looking at the film saying ‘well, the prime minister simply hasn’t got a clue what’s going on in the country’

Reid also put it to him that the public may not care that Johnson lies. But as Stefanovic said, the reaction on social media to his video meant:

the public really do care about the almost rampant lying that we are witnessing in parliament at the moment. And the film itself appears to have become a public protest at the outright lies that we are being seen told on the floor of the house practically every week.

“People care about lying”

As Stefanovic summed up, saying of his late parents:

I remember their stoic honesty. They would never lie; they would never deceive; they would never mislead. And I believe that the majority of people in this country feel the same way. And that’s why so many people have driven this film of mine to 25 million views… People do care about lying… I wouldn’t lie. You wouldn’t lie. I don’t expect our parliamentarians to do it either.

Indeed. So, now we wait to see if the BBC will follow GMB‘s lead.

Watch the full GMB segment below:

Featured image via ITV Hub – screengrab and Sky News – YouTube