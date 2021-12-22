Boxing Day is shaping up to be a lowlight in an already terrible year for hunts
Saying that British hunts have had a difficult year would be an understatement. Unfortunately for them – but fortunately for foxes, their human advocates, and the natural world as a whole – their favourite day of the year, Boxing Day, isn’t shaping up to be any better.
A bad year
One of the most devastating blows for hunters this year was the National Trust’s decision to ban trail hunting from its land. Trail hunting is supposed to involve the laying of an artificial trail for dogs to follow. It’s widely considered by campaigners as a cover for actual fox hunting.
The National Trust decision came in the wake of another hit in October. Mark Hankinson, a Master of Foxhounds Association director, was found guilty of “encouraging or assisting others to commit an offence under the Hunting Act”. The prosecution centred on webinars he spoke at, where he associated trail hunting with a “smokescreen” that can “portray to the people watching that you’re going about legitimate business”.
In an equally calamitous knock, Natural Resources Wales banned trail hunting on its land in November. Oh, and a primary school teacher lost her job after the Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs shared a video of her kicking and hitting a horse. Reports suggest she is a member of the Cottesmore Hunt.
A special day?
Boxing Day is usually a highly treasured moment in the hunts’ year. They parade through towns across the country and then head off into the countryside for their ‘sport’. This year many hunts intend to head out on 27 December, as Boxing Day falls on a Sunday. But some hunts won’t get to carry out their charade. Sorry, I mean parade. Rutland County Council, for example, has decided that the Cottesmore Hunt cannot carry out hunting activities on its land on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day as the hunt had indicated it wanted to do.
A petition started by Keep the Ban that calls on all local authorities to ban Boxing Day meets has also gained some momentum.
Read on...
Boxing Day hunts are still taking place across the country with many hunts opting to parade through the streets on December 27th.
Councils NOT be shutting roads and accommodating these wildlife criminals – RT if you agree! pic.twitter.com/Rv30G39RL3
— Keep The Ban (@Keeptheban_) December 20, 2021
Those hunts that do go out may well be met with protests. And this year, huntspeople will have to head out in the knowledge that the tide is well and truly turning against their favoured activity. A recent Survation poll suggested that the majority of people believe UK authorities should give foxes greater protections. Over 60% of respondents also backed a permanent ban on trail hunting. Keep the Ban initiated the poll.
Meanwhile, the group is releasing a short animation on Boxing Day called A Trail of Lies, involving naturalist and campaigner Chris Packham and actor and campaigner Peter Egan:
Coming this Boxing Day – 'A trail of lies' – narrated by @ChrisGPackham & voiced by @PeterEgan6 pic.twitter.com/bglhLvRzno
— Keep The Ban (@Keeptheban_) December 11, 2021
In short, there’s not much for hunts and their supporters to be cheery about this Christmas. For foxes and other wildlife, however, that’s some cause for celebration.
Featured image via Keep the Ban / YouTube
We need your help to keep speaking the truth
Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.
Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.
We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.
In return, you get:
* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop
Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.
With your help we can continue:
* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do
We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.