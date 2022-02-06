The BBC fails to challenge the Tories yet again over the cost of living crisis
On Sunday 6 February, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng appeared on the BBC‘s Sunday Morning. Predictably, he was asked about Johnson’s leadership and its “descent into chaos”. Kwarteng was also asked about the national insurance hike. As reported by The Canary on 28 January, both the Tories and the BBC have attempted to whitewash how severe this hike would be.
In response to a question from presenter Sophie Rathworth on the national insurance hike, Kwarteng said:
Look, I think the national insurance issue has been settled. We’ve identified the fact that there’s a huge backlog in the NHS, there’s a huge looming issue of social care and this is one way which we can actually foot that huge bill. There was a debate in cabinet but I think the prime minister and chancellor have been clear that the national insurance rise is something which is painful but necessary
‘Painful but necessary’
But Kwarteng’s “painful but necessary” comment angered some people online. Especially as neither he nor his government colleagues would be feeling that pain:
Painful but necessary. @KwasiKwarteng You are prepared to let people go hungry and cold while you enjoy a £3,500 heating allowance, over & above salary. £81,932 + Minister's supplement £67,505. That is immoral.
— Ray Hepburn (@RayHepburn1) February 6, 2022
Read on...Support us and go ad-free
If it’s going to be “painful but necessary” then suggest we all should share that burden equally by disallowing MPs from claiming heating allowances for homes or…ahem..stables via MPs expenses
— Sanguinefemme (@greta_garbot) February 6, 2022
Brexit cost reminder
To make matters worse, neither Kwarteng nor Rathworth mentioned the fact that money saved by withdrawing from the EU was supposed to pay for improvements to the NHS. So there should be no need for such ‘pain’.
Filmmaker Peter Stefanovic was among those who reacted to Kwarteng’s national insurance claims. Stefanovic said “Johnson’s government has just hiked taxes to their highest level in 70 years”. He also reminded us of Johnson’s 2019 promise not to raise taxes or national insurance. Again, this was something which Rathworth failed to point out:
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng just told #BBC the biggest tax hike in 70 years will be “painful” but “necessary” to help fund (initially) the NHS
Interviewer fails to point out Boris Johnson promised it would be funded by a massive Brexit dividend if we voted to leave the EU pic.twitter.com/eWG895Dr22
— Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) February 6, 2022
Not the only Brexit lie
And this wasn’t the only Brexit skeleton in the cupboard to come back and haunt the Tories. BBC Scotland‘s Sunday Morning presenter Michael Geissler actually did take a Tory to task. This time it was energy minister Greg Hands MP. They were discussing the rising cost of living in the UK, relative to other European countries. Geissler reminded Hands of a 2016 Brexit referendum pledge from Michael Gove. During that campaign, Gove said leaving the EU would mean the government could cut VAT on household fuel bills:
Martin Geissler – Michael Gove promised, in 2016, that if we voted to leave the EU VAT on domestic fuel bills would be scrapped.. where's that gone?
Greg Hands – That's very untargeted
Martin Geissler – Why did he promise that then? #SundayMorning #Phillips pic.twitter.com/wu8icvTweZ
— Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) February 6, 2022
France and Germany have already taken steps to cut or slow the rise of household energy bills. But Hands claimed the UK still “compares favourably with the average of European countries”. This is despite some reports that prices in France have only risen by 4% compared to the UK’s eye-watering 54%:
#Phillips – In France energy prices have risen by 4% & it's 54% in the UK… what have the French got that we don't have, except maybe a better government?
Kwasi Kwarteng – They have scared a lot of investors in France…we're securing jobs….#SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/inSpveBFGY
— Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) February 6, 2022
Meanwhile Kwarteng continued to deflect the rising prices as a “global challenge”:
SkyNews: RT @RidgeOnSunday: .@TrevorPTweets: Where's the missing £850 per household going to come from?
Business Secretary @KwasiKwarteng says energy prices are a global challenge and the price cap will help with bills.#Phillips: … pic.twitter.com/DzPUPIIetW
— hayla mohannad (@HaylaMohannad) February 6, 2022
Although Labour MP Bill Esterson reminded Kwarteng that the price increases are more a result of the choices Tories make than a “global challenge”:
Kwasi Kwarteng says the increase in energy bills is a global problem. In Britain, bills are going up £700, which is 54%. In France the government has intervened so bills are only going up 4%. The 50% difference in response is a British Conservative choice #notlevellingup
— Bill Esterson (@Bill_Esterson) February 6, 2022
Choices such as spending £1.4bn on “a fantasy military space initiative” while people can’t afford heating would be among them.
In decline for the wrong reasons
The BBC, on its flagship Sunday Morning politics show, had the perfect opportunity to call out Tory lies and take a stand for people bearing the brunt of these prices increases. Instead it ignored the opportunity, something that we’ve become all too familiar with on Sunday mornings.
Independent media, on the other hand, will continue to call out the Tories’ bullshit. And it’ll do so long after partygate becomes painful old news.
Featured image via BBC – Screengrab
We need your help to keep speaking the truth
Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.
Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.
We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.
In return, you get:
* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop
Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.
With your help we can continue:
* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do
We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.