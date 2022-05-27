Parents reportedly handcuffed, tasered, and pepper sprayed by police during Uvalde school shooting

Aerial view of Uvalde police cordon


More grim allegations about the conduct of police at the Uvalde school shooting are emerging. The massacre took place in Texas on Wednesday. 21 students and teachers died when 18 year old Salvador Ramos entered the school armed with several assault weapons. Ramos was eventually shot and killed.

Images of heavily armed cops holding back terrified parents while apparently refusing to engage the shooter themselves have circulated widely. Now one parent has said that police handcuffed her and tasered and pepper sprayed other parents at the scene:

“Kids bled out”

Other horrific stories are also trickling in via social media as people have tried to assess what actually happened during the attacks:

Footage showed children who had been hiding in school buses climbing out of the vehicle windows:

And more anger was aimed at police who are being accused of spending more time hassling parents than dealing with the attacker:

People continue to be shocked at the police’s alleged inaction during the assault, despite the fact they were armed to the teeth with military-grade weapons:

Many have been pointing out that the police enjoy substantial funding, but seem to be incapable of actually doing their jobs:

Cops saved their own kids

And people have said that some cops actually made sure to get their own kids out of the school:

It has been reported that the FBI may now investigate the incident and the police response. A move some US politicians, like Texas congressman Joaquin Castro, have called for:

Some social media users tried to contemplate the horror of parents trying to reach their kids while police did nothing:

And it was suggested that police inaction compared with parents determination to save their children was the ultimate commentary on the realities of life in the US today:

The next weeks and months will tell us more about what happened in the small Texas town of Uvalde. And the debates on gun control and policing are not going to likely to quieten down for a very long time.

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons/VOA, cropped to 770 x 403

