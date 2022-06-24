If in doubt, compare things to WW2 – the Tory guide to public communications

Nadine Dorries holding a medal


What do you do if you are part of an embarrassingly bad government populated by posh chancers? On the evidence we have, you must constantly compare everything to WW2. Or, if you are foreign secretary Nadine Dorries, even go all in and cite World War Eleven.

Yes, this most hilariously gaffe-prone of Conservatives has done it again. In a three tweet thread detailing her incredibly well-thought out analysis of world politics, Dorries argued that today is very much like “WW11”:

Oh Nadine

It is hilarious in itself that she is citing a war which hasn’t happened yet while trying to instrumentalise one that has. And naturally, Twitter was on hand to point out the error of her ways.

The rationing of food was a major feature of wartime Britain and so someone dug up what may be original footage of Nadine tucking in to some tasty 1940’s scran:

Footage of Dorries serving in the jungle in WW11 was also located and brought to the public’s attention:

Another veteran of the 11th world war posted an image of themselves during the conflict, riding atop a tank from Labour’s 123rd Future Armoured Division:

Smoked

Others were so distraught by Dorries’ latest clanger that they smoked their entire ration of cigarettes in one:

One cat appeared confused to have popped off for a bit of shut eye only to discover upon waking that they’d missed no less than eight major global conflicts:

The Fast and the Spurious

Someone moonlighting as a government minister reminded us of the details of World War 11. Which in all fairness was actually really high octane:

The banter developed so rapidly that some were left struggling to contribute. Another case of wartime rationing methinks:

Never forget

One Twitter user reminded us that the World War 11 documentary, presumably by Ken Burns, is in fact available to watch. Thought it doesn’t sound like his best work:

And we were reminded that we must always keep in our hearts and minds those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom, secretly, nine more times than we originally thought:

This has been The Canary. That’s been Nadine Dorries. Until the next time she opens Twitter, stay safe, respect the fallen and don’t fret. Because Britain is in safe hands.

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons/Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, cropped to 770 x 403, licenced under Public Domain Mark 1.0.

