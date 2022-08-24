Owami Davies is safe – but don’t let the institutions that failed her off the hook

Owami Davies stands in a lift, taking a selfie


Owami Davies, a previously missing student nurse, has now been found “alive and well.” Owami has been missing for eight weeks. While Owami’s been missing there’s been a lack of urgency from the police and Owami’s employers. They may not care about her safety and wellbeing, but we do. We have to make sure that we don’t let the institutions who failed her off the hook.

Amongst several others, Sisters Uncut noted that the search for Owami has to be understood in the context of “racist disengagement”:

The Metropolitan Police have been heavily criticised for basic failures in their approach. They used the wrong photo to publicise Owami’s disappearance – it was of a different woman. MP Diane Abbott told LBC:

Related articles

Read on...

I think it’s fairly clear that this disappearance wasn’t treated entirely seriously.

Otherwise they couldn’t have put up the wrong photograph. You will know, and many of your audience will know, that the Metropolitan Police are in special measures. This is exactly the kind of thing why they are in special measures, this kind of sloppiness.

Officers actually saw Owami on the day she went missingThe Mirror reported that the police didn’t know she was missing when they spoke to her, and that their body cameras showed Owami looking “dishevelled”. Incredibly, the reason they didn’t realise she was a missing person was because Essex police hadn’t updated their database. While the officers in question aren’t currently being investigated, the Independent Office for Police Conduct have requested that the case be referred to them.

Police failure

People on social media shared their opinions on how Owami’s case was treated.

Journalist Lorraine King made it clear that the police didn’t find Owami:

Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu echoed this:

Advocacy group Speak Out Sister also mentioned police failures:

Race correspondent Nadine White reported on the failures of Owami’s workplace to publicise details of her case:

White mentioned a white nurse who had gone missing, and highlighted the difference in treatment:

Questions need to be asked

It’s undoubtedly great news that Owami has been found safe. What’s clear, however, is that Black women don’t receive the same concern, urgency, and care that other missing people do. The police made a characteristic series of catastrophic mistakes.

Owami Davies and her family deserve an inquiry into the behaviour of the police. In the meantime, this has all shown, once again, how vital it is to question mainstream media narratives and statements from the police. Being anti-racist means questioning and dismantling systems of power, no matter how difficult the situation. Owami Davies and her family have been failed by the institutions that should serve them. They must not be failed by communities.

Featured image via Twitter/@helpusfindowami

We need your help to keep speaking the truth

Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.

Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.

We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.

In return, you get:

* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop

Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.

With your help we can continue:

* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do

We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?

The Canary Support us

Related articles