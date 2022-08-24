Owami Davies is safe – but don’t let the institutions that failed her off the hook
Owami Davies, a previously missing student nurse, has now been found “alive and well.” Owami has been missing for eight weeks. While Owami’s been missing there’s been a lack of urgency from the police and Owami’s employers. They may not care about her safety and wellbeing, but we do. We have to make sure that we don’t let the institutions who failed her off the hook.
Amongst several others, Sisters Uncut noted that the search for Owami has to be understood in the context of “racist disengagement”:
The racist disengagement & lack of urgency from media and state means people who may have vital information to help find Owami could have missed these callouts. Answers to her whereabouts remain unclear. #FindOwamiDavies
— Sisters Uncut (@SistersUncut) August 15, 2022
The Metropolitan Police have been heavily criticised for basic failures in their approach. They used the wrong photo to publicise Owami’s disappearance – it was of a different woman. MP Diane Abbott told LBC:
Read on...
I think it’s fairly clear that this disappearance wasn’t treated entirely seriously.
Otherwise they couldn’t have put up the wrong photograph. You will know, and many of your audience will know, that the Metropolitan Police are in special measures. This is exactly the kind of thing why they are in special measures, this kind of sloppiness.
Officers actually saw Owami on the day she went missing. The Mirror reported that the police didn’t know she was missing when they spoke to her, and that their body cameras showed Owami looking “dishevelled”. Incredibly, the reason they didn’t realise she was a missing person was because Essex police hadn’t updated their database. While the officers in question aren’t currently being investigated, the Independent Office for Police Conduct have requested that the case be referred to them.
Police failure
People on social media shared their opinions on how Owami’s case was treated.
Journalist Lorraine King made it clear that the police didn’t find Owami:
Owami Davies was found because a member of the public recognised her not because the police tracked her down.
This shows the importance of publicising someone's disappearance in the media and social media.
To all the anonymous police accounts/trolls you need to thank Joe Public https://t.co/zErUDtx6SV
— Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) August 23, 2022
Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu echoed this:
Words can't express how relieved I am that Owami Davies was found alive by member of the public who recognised her. This is why EVERY Black/Brown woman shld receive as much publicity as White women when they go missing but don't.
The Police have a case to answer, they failed her
— Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) August 24, 2022
Advocacy group Speak Out Sister also mentioned police failures:
It's wonderful news that Owami Davies has been found safe, but questions must be asked, again, about how police are failing black and vulnerable homeless women. There needs to be a full inquiry into how the investigation was conducted.
— SpeakOutSister (@speakoutsister) August 24, 2022
Race correspondent Nadine White reported on the failures of Owami’s workplace to publicise details of her case:
Excl: Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Trust “sat on” news of student nurse Owami Davies’ disappearance for weeks, as departments failed to report her shift absence, I'm hearing. https://t.co/Gw1zmFBRq4
— Nads White (@Nadine_Writes) August 23, 2022
White mentioned a white nurse who had gone missing, and highlighted the difference in treatment:
Sources say there's not enough information in the NHS on protocol when student nurses, like Owami, go missing compared with staff members like Petra.
However both *worked* within trust and comms regarding Owami's disappearance should've been handled better, staff say.
— Nads White (@Nadine_Writes) August 23, 2022
Questions need to be asked
It’s undoubtedly great news that Owami has been found safe. What’s clear, however, is that Black women don’t receive the same concern, urgency, and care that other missing people do. The police made a characteristic series of catastrophic mistakes.
Owami Davies and her family deserve an inquiry into the behaviour of the police. In the meantime, this has all shown, once again, how vital it is to question mainstream media narratives and statements from the police. Being anti-racist means questioning and dismantling systems of power, no matter how difficult the situation. Owami Davies and her family have been failed by the institutions that should serve them. They must not be failed by communities.
Featured image via Twitter/@helpusfindowami
We need your help to keep speaking the truth
Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.
Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.
We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.
In return, you get:
* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop
Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.
With your help we can continue:
* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do
We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.