Student nurse Owami Davies is still missing as family plead for help
Owami Davies, last seen in Croydon, may still be alive five weeks after her disappearance. Police say she was last seen in Croydon, and her family and friends are pleading for her safe return. Owami’s mum, Nicol Davies, said:
It is obvious that someone out there has seen something, someone out there knows something, someone out there heard something.
I am begging, I am asking for the public’s help, from the people, to say if you know, if you have heard or seen her, or she passed you, please speak up. All we really want is to find her, all we really need is for her to come home or to know her whereabouts.
Five people have been arrested and released on bail awaiting further investigation. Two were arrested on suspicion of murder, and three on suspicion of kidnap.
Social media users have noted that the search for Owami hasn’t had much coverage in mainstream media.
Anti-Blackness
Heartbreakingly, Black women repeatedly don’t get the same treatment that missing white women do. Feminist group Sisters Uncut pointed out as much:
Read on...
The racist disengagement & lack of urgency from media and state means people who may have vital information to help find Owami could have missed these callouts. Answers to her whereabouts remain unclear. #FindOwamiDavies
— Sisters Uncut (@SistersUncut) August 15, 2022
Comedian Judi Love said:
Where the news coverage? Where’s the maps of her last movement? This is crazy! She still missing!! #OwamiDavies https://t.co/weEqIDOm9f
— Judi Love (@1Judilove) August 17, 2022
One person pointed out that London is the most surveilled city in Europe so it seems unlikely there’s been no other sightings of Owami:
Is London not the most surveilled city in Europe? How is it the last footage of Owami Davies is dated July 7th? Pls where is this girl 🥺
— Troublemaker of Zion | WNCel 🏹 (@PreciousGNSD) August 15, 2022
Back in 2021, The Canary’s Sophia Purdy-Moore argued that institutions are failing missing Black people. She said:
The police and government need to take urgent action to address the serious disparities in disappearance rates for Black people in Britain.
The organisation Missing Black People states that 14% of all missing people in England and Wales between 2019 and 2020 were Black people. The last available census data from 2011 shows that in England and Wales only 3.4% of the population were Black. Black people disproportionately go missing, and we have to ask serious questions about this.
As Purdy-Moore explained:
This is not a case of pitting victims against one another. This is not a case of saying that white victims don’t deserve the outrage and resources they receive. It is a case of highlighting institutional and systemic failures to treat each and every missing person with the respect and dignity that they’re entitled to.
Missing white people are given much more comprehensive media coverage and a greater sense of collective urgency. We’ve seen time and time again that the same does not happen for missing Black people.
Safe return
Journalist Lorraine King shared her hopes for Owami’s safe return to her family:
Police say #OwamiDavies could still be alive but is in 'need of help' after a potential new sighting was made of the missing student nurse.
Owami has been missing for 5 weeks now. Someone must know where she is & I hope she is found safe and sound soon♥️https://t.co/fw2MnIz7cL
— Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) August 16, 2022
An account set up to find Owami shared a heartfelt plea:
She is miserable too just like we are, help Owami find her way home. Days keep going up (day 41) this is so painful to bear 💔💔. Please keep walking this journey with us, keep reporting, retweeting, sharing and tagging. We are still holding on to HOPE,
— PleaseHelpusfindOwamiDavies (@helpusfindowami) August 17, 2022
Owami deserves the respect and dignity afforded to missing white people. Anti-Blackness is a fundamental pillar of British life, and we must all work to dismantle it.
Featured image via screenshot YouTube/The Independent
We need your help to keep speaking the truth
Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.
Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.
We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.
In return, you get:
* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop
Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.
With your help we can continue:
* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do
We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.