Harry and Meghan are annoying millionaires in their own right, but they wind up the right people

Meghan and Harry visit Cape Town.


Support us and go ad-free

Love them or loathe them, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wind up the right people. The celebrity millionaires have a new tell-all documentary out about their lives – and right-wingers are flocking to social media to air their discontent.

Naturally, the grumblers insist it has nothing to do with racism. But we can come to our own conclusion about that. They include such luminaries as Nigel Farage, who railed against what he claimed was their assertion that Brexit – which was famously fuelled by racism – was fuelled by racism.

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, who made a career and personality out his former job, also decided it would go down well if he accused the couple of exploiting Diana’s memory. It went as you’d expect:

This from a man who wrote tawdry books about his time with the late princess:

The gutter press

The mainstream press line that the couple wanted to destroy the Royals on the documentary was called into question. Unmentioned by the media – who have played a central role in maligning Harry and Meghan – was the fact that the documentary was highly critical of… them:

Media commentator Mic Wright seemed to think the media’s problem was episode three of the documentary series, which attacked the scurrilous alliance between the press and the royal family:

Distraction tactics

Activist James Foster made a prescient point. Meghan-bashing tends to obscure lots of other issues, like the fact the country is on its knees because of decades of appalling governance:

Radio journalist Shaun Keaveny said it was the age-old establishments, not trade unionists and rebellious princes, that we should be worrying about:

Misdirection

There’s no doubt Harry and Meghan have been victims of the gutter press and the British establishment. And there’s even less doubt that this is fuelled by racism towards Markle. At the same time, there are far more pressing issues today than the internal battles of our ridiculous ruling family.

As seductive as the whole debate is, and despite how much airtime it gets, it is plummeting living standards, the climate crisis, and our increasingly authoritarian government that need our attention. Not the internecine squabbling of our posh overlords.

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons/ENCA on Youtube, cropped to 770 x 403, licenced under CC BY 3.0.

We know everyone is suffering under the Tories - but the Canary is a vital weapon in our fight back, and we need your support

The Canary Workers’ Co-op knows life is hard. The Tories are waging a class war against us we’re all having to fight. But like trade unions and community organising, truly independent working-class media is a vital weapon in our armoury.

The Canary doesn’t have the budget of the corporate media. In fact, our income is over 1,000 times less than the Guardian’s. What we do have is a radical agenda that disrupts power and amplifies marginalised communities. But we can only do this with our readers’ support.

So please, help us continue to spread messages of resistance and hope. Even the smallest donation would mean the world to us.

Support us

Related articles