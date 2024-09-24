In keeping with Keir Starmer’s new, right-wing authoritarian party, on Tuesday 24 September a GB News presenter hosted an official fringe event at the Labour conference. It sends a clear signal that far-right bigots are welcome – but after security assaulted two activists on Monday, that left-wing progressives are not.

Labour conference: at home with the right wingers

Sneaking under the radar at the Labour conference was PR firm Total Politics. It was founded by two Tories: Panama Papers rogue Lord Ashcroft and former Taxpayers Alliance director Mark Wallace. The latter has quite the resume – having been an editor for Conservative Home and a employee of notorious anti-Jeremy Corbyn PR firm Portland Communications.

So, the PR firm of two Tories is at the Labour conference. Given the party’s trajectory, that’s hardly surprising. Total Politics has been running several fringe events there. Notably, this right-wing PR firm was hosting a major health and care fringe, where the main speaker was none other than health secretary Wes Streeting:

The excitement is rising as the crowd outside Room 4B awaits the arrival of Rt Hon @wesstreeting MP, Secretary of State for Health and Care. The event is going to be packed out. Our thanks to @ucb_uk and @Roche for their support of the Health & Care Reception. #Lab24 #healthcare pic.twitter.com/kRhDius7TP — Total Politics (@TotalPolitics) September 23, 2024

This came after an event with a smattering of private companies and industry groups:

Another packed Health & Care event with a panel consisting of Emily Darlington MP, @emily4MK, Georgina Carr of @NeuroAlliance, Dr Janet Valentine, Exec Dir for Innovation & Research @ABPI_UK, Nico Reynders, GM @ucb_uk and @AliciaGreated Exec Dir @sciencecampaign #health #Lab24 pic.twitter.com/kwiEX5UN9Q — Total Politics (@TotalPolitics) September 23, 2024

And another one also followed:

However, enter a GB News presenter to cement the idea that Total Politics at the Labour conference was little more than a right-wing Trojan horse.

GB News: now not an unlikely bedfellow

Yes, Tom Harwood was hosting an event on 24 September:

Join us in 4A | ACC this morning at 8.30am for 'Unleashing the Power and Potential of AI' with @tomhfh from @GBNEWS, @andSamiah Head of Digital Economy @techUK, Spencer Lamb COO at @KaoDataDC #Lab24 pic.twitter.com/jh01XTCW6x — Total Politics (@TotalPolitics) September 24, 2024

Of note is the fact that no Labour MP or member was even on the panel, which was discussing AI:

Brilliant to have @andSamiah Head of Digital Economy @techUK, Spencer Lamb COO at @KaoDataDC & @tomhfh from @GBNEWS at the AI fringe today, discussing how the UK can plan for, invest in, & build a more resilient & sustainable digital economy, fit for the future of AI. #Lab24 pic.twitter.com/y5dQp2Ccyw — Total Politics (@TotalPolitics) September 24, 2024

Of course, Harwood brought some right-wing talking points along with him:

Chair @tomhfh | @GBNEWS offered there are risks in how the government & unions might stifle AI innovation. @andSamiah | @techUK said the @UKLabour gov. have been consulting with industry partners, unions & SMEs already & with the AI bill, they can do it right in the UK #Lab24 pic.twitter.com/UGWSvd3BYz — Total Politics (@TotalPolitics) September 24, 2024

So, along with fossil fuel lobbyists, Iain Duncan Smith’s notorious DWP think tank, and ‘don’t mention the genocide’ rules – Starmer’s party also saw fit to have a supposed ‘journalist’ from the most obscene media outlet in the UK at Labour conference.

Balance our arse

Of course, party honchos would argue its about bringing a balance of views to proceedings. This is, naturally, nonsense – unless the Canary is going to get to speak at 2025’s Reform UK conference?

This is really about Starmer’s Labour cementing itself as a right-wing party. And while Tom Harwood is hardly Donald Trump, who he works for makes a mockery of just what the Labour conference should be about.

Featured image via the Canary