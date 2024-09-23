People are saying two activists who security forcibly ejected from the Labour conference should call the cops themselves – after the extent of their injuries were revealed.

Labour conference: don’t mention the genocide!

As the Canary previously reported, a protester from Climate Resistance disrupted chancellor Rachel Reeves’ keynote speech on the second day of the Labour conference in Liverpool, in protest against the new government’s support for polluters and arms sales to Israel.

The activists from campaign group Climate Resistance infiltrated the Labour conference audience. They unfurled a banner reading “Still backing polluters, still arming Israel – we voted for change”.

“We are still selling arms to Israel! I thought we voted for change, Rachel!” the protestor shouted.

Shockingly, security can be seen getting the guy in a chokehold in an attempt to remove him from the conference floor:

As we also revealed on X, after private security goons ejected him from the conference floor, cops arrested him and a fellow activist. They questioned them both for around 30 minutes. Afterwards, they were driven away from the venue and de-arrested.

Karen wanted to call the manager

However, footage emerged on BBC News that showed in detail how private security dealt with the two activists – with the now-widely shared chokehold incident being on top of goons throwing the other activist into a wall – and dragging the other out while telling someone else to stop filming; like these security bods are fucking cops – not jumped-up blue bibs:

Guardian journalist-turned left-wing troublemaker Owen Jones met the choke-held activist afterwards – and shared the extent of the damage security did to him:

I just spoke to the young protestor who was violently manhandled out of Labour conference for opposing arming Israel’s genocide. He was aggressively grabbed by the neck, leaving these red marks. When he said ‘Free Palestine’, the officer said “You weasel!” pic.twitter.com/hyDQDCnXEK — Owen Jones (@owenjonesjourno) September 23, 2024

Enter Karen to call the fucking manager:

Yeh, we just walked past you interviewing him, it looked like you were loving the drama.

If you had been there, you would have seen how frightening it was for everyone, nobody knew what was going on or who this person was😡 — Vanda Greenwood (@vandag1997) September 23, 2024

Meanwhile, others on X were saying what we’re thinking at the Canary: that Climate Resistance should call the cops themselves:

Every single one of us should be reporting this assault to@MerseyPolice. Let us make sure that the thug responsible is arrested and charged. https://t.co/R6r8UFJTfK — Jo Walton 🥀 (@jowalton15) September 23, 2024

Now, as a media outlet we would never endorse the police. However, on this occasion maybe – just maybe – Labour conference security deserve to feel the (strong-ish) arm of the law around their throats. As a minimum, as a former leader of Labour’s Scottish branch office pointed out:

Grabbing this protester by the throat was an unnecessary and disproportionate use of force. When Walter Wolfgang was manhandled out of the conference hall in 2005, the Labour Party apologised to him. We should do the same now. https://t.co/JqWHidKshM — Richard Leonard (@LabourRichard) September 23, 2024

Argos managers having a meeting at a Holiday Inn

Of course, all this is Starmer’s Labour all over. Authoritarian, intolerant of dissent, and with the air of an area meeting of Argos managers at a Holiday Inn in Reading. Reeves, Streeting – the lot of them – are (much like the Tories) the dregs from the scrapings of the bottom of the political barrel. Talentless, magnolia, yet obsessed with branding.

Moreover, as the donations and gifts’ revelations have shown, they’re all utterly self-serving and borderline narcissistic – to the point where anyone who exposes them for who they really are has to be quickly shut down. Just ask whipless MPs like Zarah Sultana.

Our two Labour conference agitators’ treatment was a prime example of what the party is now. But when Labour’s machinery happily glosses over genocide and war crimes – what hope for Climate Resistance?

Featured image via the Canary