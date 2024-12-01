An unusual roadside protest in Hastings has gone viral, attracting over three million views worldwide and sparking similar actions in towns and cities across Europe. It was over Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza and apartheid across the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Hastings: going viral over Palestine

The simple drive-by action of people holding placards on the side of the A21 spelled out a powerful message that resonated across the world:

It read: “In the Last Year. Israel has killed. 16,000 children in Gaza. There are 16,00 children. In Hasting. Imagine. This town. With no children. Stand up. Speak out. Stop the genocide”:

The one minute video, filmed from a passing car and set to the track ‘Where do the children play?’ by seventies folk musician Cat Stevens – now known as Yusuf Islam – was picked up and shared on all the major social media platforms including Instagram, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook with thousands of comments remarking on the moving post, heaping praise on the people of Hastings and the “humanity” of its inhabitants.

And since it was first shared on 9 November the same action has been replicated in Wales, Ireland, Oslo, and in towns and cities like Hitchin and Ealing.

One X account in the name of Rania had over 1.6 million views alone with over 550 comments. The video was also shared on the Instagram account of political analyst Yousef Alhelou, attracting 832,000 views, 87,000 likes and hundreds of supportive comments such as “Powerful and thought-provoking activism. Well done Hastings”, “Love to the people of Hastings. It gives us all hope in humanity”, and “Thank you Hastings. Great action. Tears are running over my face”.

On X, @Karen_commited said:

Every town could/should do this. Such an effective way of drawing people’s attention to the ongoing genocide.

@Hirubaig1 wrote:

Good people of Hastings, thank you!

And @zeenatroomanev said:

Thank you Hastings for showing the world that humanity is still alive. Your efforts won’t go unnoticed.

As the video continues to be shared and reposted, the number of views now totals over 3 million.

Raising awareness of Israel’s genocide

Israel’s 13-month assault on Gaza has so far resulted in over 44,000 Palestinian deaths including over 17,500 children.

The action, staged by the Hastings & District Palestine Solidarity Campaign, was designed by member Phil Colley.

He said:

I was brought up on images from WW2 and taught that such a genocide mustn’t happen again. But it is happening again, just as the International Court of Justice said was plausibly happening as far back as January, as did UN experts and genocide scholars. Today, Gaza has been turned into a modern-day extermination camp, our government is actively involved and yet no one is sounding the alarm. Journalists that do speak out are now being harassed and arrested under draconian anti-Terrorism laws. It is shameful beyond belief. But we the people must not stay silent or, because it’s just too awful, pretend it is somehow not happening. We must stand up and speak out and demand action from our representatives. I’m so proud that in Hastings we are doing exactly that.

