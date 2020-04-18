Police launch investigation into officer over threat to fabricate offence

Lancashire Police have launched an investigation into an officer caught on camera threatening to fabricate an offence against a young man.

The police force has also apologised for the unnamed officer’s “completely unacceptable” language and behaviour, as shown in a video widely shared online.

But as the Network for Police Monitoring pointed out on Twitter this type of policing is nothing new:

A young man, believed to be from Accrington, said he was out picking up a quad bike he had bought when he was pulled over by police on Friday afternoon.

In the video, filmed in Accrington, the driver is heard saying: “You’re harassing me, what for? I’ve done nothing wrong…”

While failing to keep a two-metre distance, the officer shouts at him: “Sit in your car and shut up.”

He adds: “I’ll lock you up… I’ll make something up… who are they going to believe, me or you?”