Police launch investigation into officer over threat to fabricate offence
Lancashire Police have launched an investigation into an officer caught on camera threatening to fabricate an offence against a young man.
The police force has also apologised for the unnamed officer’s “completely unacceptable” language and behaviour, as shown in a video widely shared online.
But as the Network for Police Monitoring pointed out on Twitter this type of policing is nothing new:
'Who are they going to believe?' Don't assume this attitude is an exception. Based on our work over the last decade, we can assure you, it's commonplace https://t.co/jRqbmuziGI
A young man, believed to be from Accrington, said he was out picking up a quad bike he had bought when he was pulled over by police on Friday afternoon.
In the video, filmed in Accrington, the driver is heard saying: “You’re harassing me, what for? I’ve done nothing wrong…”
While failing to keep a two-metre distance, the officer shouts at him: “Sit in your car and shut up.”
He adds: “I’ll lock you up… I’ll make something up… who are they going to believe, me or you?”
