The bored billionaires space race


Support us and go ad-free

Image description

This cartoon depicts the planet Earth engulfed in flames. Flying around it are three space ships. One is long and pink and emblazoned with the Amazon logo and words “Blue Origin”. There is a speech bubble coming from it that reads “The engineers told me it was the most aerodynamic shape”. The next space ship is shaped like a plane and has the Virgin logo on it. A speech bubble coming from it reads “It’s a taxless environment… just like earth”.  The final one is a grey rocket and has the Space X logo on the side. A speech bubble coming from that one reads “I can see most of my houses from here”.

Support us and go ad-free

Fund our Investigations Unit

You can help us investigate corruption, expose injustice and uncover the truth.

As one of the only independent investigations units in the country, we work for you – but we need your help to keep going. We need to raise £10,000 to continue our groundbreaking investigations. Can you chip in?

The Canary Fund us