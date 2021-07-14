The bored billionaires space race
Image description
This cartoon depicts the planet Earth engulfed in flames. Flying around it are three space ships. One is long and pink and emblazoned with the Amazon logo and words “Blue Origin”. There is a speech bubble coming from it that reads “The engineers told me it was the most aerodynamic shape”. The next space ship is shaped like a plane and has the Virgin logo on it. A speech bubble coming from it reads “It’s a taxless environment… just like earth”. The final one is a grey rocket and has the Space X logo on the side. A speech bubble coming from that one reads “I can see most of my houses from here”.
