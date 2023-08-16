UCU digs in and prepares for more strikes in the new academic year
The University and College Union (UCU) has said that its members will strike once again in September. The current marking boycott will also continue. It’s all over the ongoing, protracted dispute with the Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA) over pay and working conditions.
Moreover, the trade union has said that unless bosses return to negotiations, it will also issue members with a fresh strike ballot. This could see action continue at universities into 2024.
The UCU: not having it
The Canary has been documenting the ongoing dispute between the UCU and bosses. At first, it was over pay, conditions, and pensions – resulting in nationwide strikes. The union and the organisation responsible for pensions came to an agreement in April. However, away from this, members voted to reject the UCEA pay offer of derisory and imposed increases of between 5-8%.
So, UCU members began a marking boycott in April, known as action short of a strike. It’s been going on ever since. Suffice to say, it has caused chaos. There have been varying reports of how many students have been affected. The UCEA claims it’s around 13,000 – while the UCU had previously accused it of downplaying the impact. Moreover, some bosses are docking UCU member’s wages if they take part in the boycott:
This is my meal for tonight because all I can afford is donated potatoes and a tin of beans since @uniofbrighton stole 100% of my wages for not marking 3 dissertations. This is how lecturers are treated here, which @ucu @BrightonUCU are trying to change. Help @BootstrapCook pic.twitter.com/lyoAdpVZ5t
— Dr James Pickles (@ReaditPickles) August 6, 2023
Read on...Support us and go ad-free
However, some students haven’t been concerned – and have supported the UCU in its actions. It’s of little wonder, really – when university bosses are also hitting them with sky-high rents, poor accommodation, and an iron fist if they dare to protest.
More strikes incoming
Now, the UCU has announced that more strikes will happen when the new academic year starts in September. It said on its website on Monday 14 August:
The union’s Higher Education Committee… voted to take further strike action before the end of September and to begin preparations for a new ballot in order to renew UCU’s industrial mandate in the pay and working conditions dispute, meaning disruption could continue this year and well into 2024.
The marking boycott will also continue. It began at 145 universities on Thursday 20 April but UCEA has responded by refusing to improve its offer and employers have punitively docked the pay of staff taking part. UCU has agreed to UCEA’s proposal for a joint review of sector finances.
The UCEA is being deliberately provocative, by all accounts. The UCU said UCEA bosses refused to debate the union’s general secretary Jo Grady on Sky News:
UCEA refused to debate our GS on @SkyNews today.
Instead, they sent in a letter.
Employers never take any responsibility for the chaos they have caused in higher education👇
It's a disgrace. Watch & share. #ucuRISING pic.twitter.com/rdYRFE4J2S
— UCU (@ucu) August 15, 2023
That should come of little surprise. One Twitter user reminded us of something one vice chancellor said in 2021 about the UCU:
It is difficult for our union to negotiate with UCEA employers who "don't care if it's bloody, as long as the blood spills within the union". #SettleTheDispute https://t.co/J4vwdvMsWc pic.twitter.com/QJAAlOGhGx
— Richard (@Filey_Forever) August 14, 2023
Plus, the intervention of a Tory education minister has hardly helped the situation (surprise surprise). Education minister Robert Halfon (you’d be forgiven for asking ‘who?’) said both sides need to get back to the negotiating table. Grady was unimpressed:
We welcome government intervention in our dispute. It’s long overdue. But it’s their funding model and UCEA’s hoarding of assets that needs to change, not the solidarity of staff. https://t.co/ELtiBSjCH2
— Jo Grady (@DrJoGrady) August 13, 2023
UK higher education: world-beating (in being a capitalist shambles)
Grady said in a statement that overall:
We will not be bullied into accepting gig economy universities, nor will we accept employers imposing punitive pay deductions.
And she noted that:
Vice-chancellors have decided that crushing their own workers is more important than seeing students graduate after years of hard work. This is a national scandal.
The UK’s higher education sector is a national scandal. The privatised, corporate capitalist model of profiteering-led education is a detriment to staff and students alike. It only benefits the government and bosses. So, the UCU is right to continue to take a stand – and as the UCEA digs its heels in, so should the union.
Featured image via the UCUSupport us and go ad-free
We know everyone is suffering under the Tories - but the Canary is a vital weapon in our fight back, and we need your support
The Canary Workers’ Co-op knows life is hard. The Tories are waging a class war against us we’re all having to fight. But like trade unions and community organising, truly independent working-class media is a vital weapon in our armoury.
The Canary doesn’t have the budget of the corporate media. In fact, our income is over 1,000 times less than the Guardian’s. What we do have is a radical agenda that disrupts power and amplifies marginalised communities. But we can only do this with our readers’ support.
So please, help us continue to spread messages of resistance and hope. Even the smallest donation would mean the world to us.
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.