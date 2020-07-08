The Tory government’s hypocrisy is on form as it announces sanctions while supporting human rights violators

Let’s face it, the Tories have never really been known for championing human rights. Still, recent announcements from Dominic Raab regarding sanctions on foreign nationals for human rights violations were kind of a big deal. They came on the back of an alleged re-branding of the UK as a “new global human rights regime”. And not only were Raab’s plans welcomed by the opposition party, they were heavily praised.

But it didn’t take long for the sanctions to be exposed as a cynical move, motivated by political expedience rather than any real commitment to human rights. Firstly, the list of countries being sanctioned is in itself worth examining for its notable omissions – not least of which being the apartheid state of Israel. Moreover, recent news of the UK’s collusion with Saudi Arabia, a country on the sanctions list, on its war crimes in Yemen is further proof of the Tories’ hypocrisy. As MP and former Green Party leader Caroline Lucas tweeted:

Politically motivated

Sanctions have been imposed against individuals or organisations in Russia, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, and Myanmar. It’s interesting, however, that this immediate list of sanctions doesn’t have on it what should be some very obvious contenders.

And these include figures from nations against whom indigenous populations have themselves been calling for sanctions and boycotts. There is no mention of the apartheid regime of Israel that has a sordid history of violating international conventions and human rights law. Nor are sanctions being placed against Turkey, which has been carrying out atrocities against the Kurdish population within its own borders as well as neighbouring Syria. And there’s no acknowledgement of China’s ongoing persecution of Uyghurs and other minorities.

So it’s likely that these newly-announced sanctions aren’t just about human rights abuses. If they were, these very obvious perpetrators wouldn’t be left out. And when we look at the UK’s special relationship with Israel, or the relations it’s trying to nurture in the wake of Brexit with Turkey and China, the rationale behind who is and isn’t sanctioned becomes clearer.

More galling still is Raab’s claim that the sanctions targeted those who’d been involved in extra-judicial killings, when the UK itself has been guilty of these on multiple occasions.

But it gets worse

The Conservative government’s hypocrisy doesn’t end there. Within a day of announcing sanctions against Saudi individuals for the killing of journalist Jamal Kashoggi came reports that the UK will continue arms sales to Saudi Arabia. The irony is that when asked if the sanctions could damage trade relations with Saudi Arabia, Raab proclaimed that it was “a matter of moral duty”, adding:

We can’t turn a blind eye to gross violations of human rights.

Anti-war organisation Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT) condemned the government’s move. Its statement said: