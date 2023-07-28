RAF base-turned-refugee holding camp reports TB outbreak

A former military base being used to hold asylum seekers and refugees has reported a tuberculosis outbreak. The controversial holding centre near Braintree, Essex, has been earmarked to hold 1700 asylum seekers, all of which will be men. The first 46 arrived in July.

But a spokesperson refused to confirm the number of infected people and defended the controversial holding facility.

We continue to work across government and with local authorities to look at a range of accommodation options.

Contested refugee site

In July, the High Court gave local councils permission to challenge the use of local former military bases like RAF Wethersfield to house asylum seekers. Home secretary Suella Braverman has said she wants asylum seekers housed in such bases to save the public purse.

And at the time of the High Court ruling, a Home Office spokesperson said: