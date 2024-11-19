The proposal for a new National Park in North-East Wales marks a significant milestone, being the first designation of its kind in over 60 years. Now, a new report outlines how this initiative is more than a nod to conservation. It represents a bold opportunity to integrate nature preservation, community development, and economic growth.

From fostering biodiversity to enhancing rural economies, this potential park is poised to set a precedent for how landscapes can harmoniously serve people and the planet.

As the British Mountaineering Committee wrote of the potential new National Park in Wales:

In major news for those who love the outdoors, a new national park has been proposed in north-east Wales, in the area known as the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley, although the proposed area goes well beyond the area of the current National Landscape known by the same name… The proposal for the new park was a manifesto commitment for the Welsh Government during the 2021 election, and therefore they are expected to try and get it designated before the 2026 elections.

Currently, the Welsh government has opened a public consultation on its new National Park proposals. You can access that here. Now, the Campaign for National Parks has released a report into what it sees as the economic and social benefits of the project. You can access the report here.

Economic and social benefits of a new National Park

Economic growth is a cornerstone of the National Park model. Current Welsh National Parks contribute over £500 million annually to Wales’ economy, supporting jobs in tourism, recreation, and conservation.

With strategic investments, these parks generate returns of up to £7 for every £1 invested. The proposed park in North-East Wales is expected to amplify these benefits, drawing tourists year-round and boosting local businesses. Volunteering opportunities, like the 15,000 hours annually coordinated by existing parks, are likely to expand, fostering community engagement.

Additionally, the park will support sustainable rural economies. Local products and businesses gain an international edge under the National Park brand, promoting everything from artisan foods to eco-tourism ventures. For farmers, the designation opens doors to funding and diversification, such as transitioning to organic practices or hosting visitors at farm stays.

Protecting and enhancing nature

Wales is grappling with significant ecological challenges, including species decline and habitat degradation. National Parks play a pivotal role in reversing these trends.

As the report details, covering approximately 15% of Welsh land, these areas house vital ecosystems. The proposed park could extend protections to unique habitats, such as the Gronant Dunes and Berwyn Range, safeguarding rare species like little terns and red grouse.

Restoration initiatives will be central, with peatlands and woodlands serving as natural carbon sinks. The report notes that Welsh peatlands, for instance, have the potential to store the equivalent of three times Wales’ annual CO2 emissions. Projects like the Celtic Rainforest initiative in Snowdonia offer a template for leveraging green funding to rejuvenate landscapes.

Promoting recreation and wellbeing – but what about housing?

National Parks are not only sanctuaries for nature but also spaces for public enjoyment and health.

The report outlines how accessible trails, visitor centers, and ranger-led programs make nature experiences more inclusive. The pandemic underscored the importance of these spaces for mental and physical health, cementing their status as “wellbeing factories.” For every £1 invested, parks yield significant health benefits for visitors and volunteers.

With its proximity to urban areas in England, the proposed park could become a major recreational hub. Strategies to manage visitor impacts, such as park-and-ride systems and high-frequency bus services, are already proven to reduce congestion and environmental stress in other parks.

Housing affordability and sustainability are critical issues. National Park designation often raises concerns about inflated property values, but research indicates these effects are short-lived.

The new park would, according to the Campaign for National Parks report, implement measures like Section 106 agreements, ensuring that new developments prioritise local needs. As a unified planning authority, the park can align housing, transportation, and conservation goals, ensuring cohesive development.

A call for ambition amid a call for a new National Park

The campaign for this park envisions it as an exemplar of modern conservation and community engagement. Recommendations include ecologically coherent boundaries, robust governance, and sustained funding.

The Campaign for National Parks, along with 18 other organisations, has issued a joint statement. It says the Welsh government must implement a series of actions to make sure the new National Park is inclusive and sustainable. These include:

An emphasis on species recovery, climate change and a boundary which considers the full diversity of habitats and species present in the area. There should be targeted support for farmers and land managers in the area and an emphasis on nature recovery.

A commitment to new and ongoing funding at a level which will enable the new National Park to achieve its full potential whilst ensuring that there are no detrimental impacts on the existing National Parks in Wales.

Maintaining economic and social resilience for local communities. The new National Park will be an area where people live and work. The small towns, villages and communities within it must be supported to retain resilience, Welsh heritage and sustainability.

M odernised governance arrangements which ensure that those involved in making decisions about the new National Park have the necessary skills and are representative of both local communities and the wider population of Wales.

By integrating biodiversity recovery, sustainable farming, and community resilience into its framework, the park should aim to address contemporary challenges head-on.

Will it happen?

Gareth Ludkin, senior policy officer at Campaign for National Parks stated:

We welcome proposals for a new National Park in North East Wales and believe this is a once in a generation opportunity for Wales to create a truly exemplar National Park that leads the way for the rest of the UK. We want to see a new National Park which can tackle the dual climate and nature crises of today whilst also taking hold of the opportunity to build resilient communities, manage visitor pressures and innovate for the future health and wellbeing of Wales and the UK.

The North-East Wales new National Park has the potential to redefine protected landscapes in the UK. By uniting economic vitality, environmental stewardship, and public wellbeing, it offers a roadmap for sustainable development in the 21st century.

This vision calls for bold action, collaboration, and a commitment to preserving Wales’s natural and cultural heritage for generations to come.

Featured image via the Canary