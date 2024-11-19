Jeremy Corbyn has endorsed independent candidate Khalid Sadur for the upcoming Enfield council by-election on 28 November.

A “new political movement” vs “the outdated… two mainstream parties”

Khalid Sadur is running to be councillor in the Jubilee Ward. His policies and commitments include ending NHS privatisation, building social housing, and ending UK participation in Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Sadur told the Canary:

We are buliding a new political movement in Enfield in contrast to the outdated approach of the two mainstream parties. With the rise of the Independent movement, residents of Enfield will finally have a real choice.

And upon receiving Corbyn’s endorsement, he said in a press release:

I have always wanted to provide a real alternative to voters in Enfield who have long felt disenchanted with both our mainstream parties. I am honoured today to have gained the support of Jeremy Corbyn and the Peace & Justice Project.

Corbyn, meanwhile, insisted:

Campaigning means bringing people together, means listening to people but, above all, it means giving a voice to marginalised working class communities that are ignored by the mainstream media and increasingly ignored by the duopoly of our political parties and their economic approach. So we need something different and you [referring to Khalid Sadur] are the one that offers it.

Sadur also stressed:

On the 28th November, residents in Jubilee ward can send a real message to the ruling Labour-run council. Voting Independent will be a vote for a break from the past and a vote for a just and fairer society.

Khalid Sadur: abandon Labour, rebuild communities.

In a recent local assembly in the community, Sadur emphasised that voting for him would “send a strong message to the mainstream parties”.

Jubilee Ward Assembly Meeting:

14/11/2024 Gave a clear message last night that residents should Vote Independent on 28th November and send a strong message to the mainstream parties. It is time local residents had a say on Enfield council.#jubileeward pic.twitter.com/Xj0Y1EqCmK — Khalid Sadur (@KHALID4EWH) November 15, 2024

Speaking to the Canary before the 2024 general election, he said:

Labour should be the home of the oppressed… They should be the home of people who are vulnerable… And unfortunately, Labour have left those people and deserted those people.

He added:

One of the real passions that I have is to increase the level of civic engagement that we have in amongst our youth in Edmonton, really get them to understand that they can take part in local politics. It’s not something that’s for… a certain demographic or a certain class or a certain background… It is for you… We do see ourselves very much as part of the community, and building communities is part of our role.

