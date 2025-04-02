The Labour Party government is in turmoil, marked by a significant slide in approval ratings following a controversial Spring Statement delivered by chancellor Rachel Reeves. Specifically, it seems that the planned Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) cuts that have sparked outrage among chronically ill and disabled people across the UK are a factor in Labour’s approval slump.

Labour: hated by nearly everyone…?

A recent YouGov poll, highlighting a mere 14% approval rating for Labour, indicates that public sentiment has turned sour, with 68% of respondents voicing disapproval. This nets the current administration an alarming rating of minus 54, a figure that echoes the lowest recorded levels of popularity since Keir Starmer’s government assumed office in July.

The fallout from the Spring Statement has contributed to this decline, plunging the government’s standing amid rising economic challenges.

This is because the cuts to disability and sickness benefits, announced by DWP boss Liz Kendall, have generated widespread concern.

As the Canary previously reported, the DWP under Labour is changing the eligibility criteria for Personal Independence Payment (PIP). It is also freezing chronically ill and disabled people’s Limited Capability for Work and Work-Related Activity (LCWRA) elements of Universal Credit, at £97 a week – and reduced them to £47 a week for new claimants – with only people with the most severe conditions able to apply for LCWRA. People under the age of 22 will no longer be able to claim these top-ups under Universal Credit at all.

Initially, the government had claimed that Reeves’ proposed DWP cuts would save them £5 billion. However, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has had to clarify that the savings will actually be £3.4 billion – hence the freeze in LCWRA rates.

The government has also revised down its economic growth forecast, further complicating its position. Senior Labour figures, as reported by the Daily Record, are already placing blame on Reeves for these politically damaging decisions.

DWP cuts: tanking government favourability

The chancellor’s DWP cuts, particularly affecting PIP and Universal Credit, have not only drawn ire from opposition parties but have also incited potential rebellion within Labour ranks. When the bill for these is laid before parliament in the coming months, already dozens of party MPs have said they’ll be voting against it.

Speaking to the Express, insiders noted that Labour’s recent decline in public support follows closely on the heels of Reeves’ Spring Statement, which many find difficult to swallow. The announcement has led to fears that the government, which campaigned on promises of economic growth, is veering sharply away from its foundational commitments. As Labour MPs express their discontent with the cuts, it becomes increasingly clear that the party’s cohesion is at risk due to the backlash against these welfare reforms.

On top of this, April is shaping up to be a particularly challenging month for family finances, with multiple bills rising astronomically.

The latest political landscape raises questions about the Labour Party’s ability to resonate with its core constituents, particularly those most affected by these austerity measures.

As key bills loom and the economic landscape evolves, the stakes are higher than ever for those affected by DWP policies, who are now looking to Labour to reconsider its approach and prioritise support for the most vulnerable in society.

