‘Nothing to celebrate’ as rail satisfaction improves from 10-year low

Train companies scored a “hollow victory” as passenger satisfaction increased from the lowest level in 10 years, a transport user watchdog said.

Transport Focus found that 82% of travellers were satisfied with their journeys in autumn 2019, up three percentage points year-on-year.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “Satisfaction is up, but this is a hollow victory for train companies.

“A small improvement on the worst score in 10 years is nothing to celebrate.”

Nearly 28,000 passengers were questioned for the latest National Rail Passenger Survey.

Poor punctuality, timetable chaos and industrial action saw the satisfaction score sink to 79% in autumn 2018, which was the lowest level since 2008.