Budget to go ahead next month, new chancellor confirms

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed that the Budget will take place as planned next month despite speculation it could be pushed back following his predecessor’s sudden departure.

The newly-appointed cabinet minister said he was “cracking on with preparations” for his first Budget on 11 March – which he said would “deliver on the promises we made to the British people”.

Downing Street was last week unable to confirm that the Budget would take place as scheduled after the dramatic resignation of Sajid Javid in Thursday’s reshuffle.

Sunak tweeted: “Cracking on with preparations for my first Budget on March 11. It will deliver on the promises we made to the British people – levelling up and unleashing the country’s potential.”