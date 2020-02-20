John McDonnell visits Julian Assange and slams his ‘political persecution’
Shadow chancellor John McDonnell visited Julian Assange at Belmarsh Prison on Thursday.
McDonnell said of Assange’s case:
I think this is one of the most important and significant political trials of this generation, in fact longer. …
Get the news that really mattersSign me up
The way in which a person is being persecuted for political reasons, for simply exposing the truth for what went on in relation to recent wars.
And he stressed:
We don’t believe that extradition should be used for political purposes. And all the evidence… demonstrates that this is a political trial, and we’re hoping the courts judge that way.
Since you're here ...
We know you don't need a lecture. You wouldn't be here if you didn't care.
Now, more than ever, we need your help to challenge the rightwing press and hold power to account. Please help us survive and thrive.
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.