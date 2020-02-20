John McDonnell visits Julian Assange and slams his ‘political persecution’

The Canary


Shadow chancellor John McDonnell visited Julian Assange at Belmarsh Prison on Thursday.

McDonnell said of Assange’s case:

I think this is one of the most important and significant political trials of this generation, in fact longer. …

The way in which a person is being persecuted for political reasons, for simply exposing the truth for what went on in relation to recent wars.

And he stressed:

We don’t believe that extradition should be used for political purposes. And all the evidence… demonstrates that this is a political trial, and we’re hoping the courts judge that way.

 

    1. So whilst The Canary criticises Trump for pardoning convicted criminals, they are themselves campaigning on behalf of a convicted criminal. I guess Assange has the right opinions and viewpoints….

    2. Assanges’ “crime” was victimless. It was a breach of bail conditions in relation to allegations that were eventually dropped. The people pardoned by Trump however conned money out of thousands of investors and tax payers. See the difference?

