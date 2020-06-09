Grenfell Inquiry plans to resume on 6 July
The inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire is planning to resume in four weeks, officials have said.
The second phase of the investigation into the disaster was halted on 16 March by chair Martin Moore-Bick as the coronavirus pandemic hit. The third anniversary of the fire, which happened on 14 June 2017, takes place this Sunday.
At least one panel member fell ill with suspected Covid-19, and there were concerns over the safety of other participants.
6 July is now the intended date for hearings to resume, with limited numbers of people in the room, the inquiry said on Tuesday.
In a statement posted on its website, the Inquiry said: “Hearings will only resume if it is safe to do so and remains consistent with the available guidance and the government’s easing of restrictions.
“The Panel’s primary concern is the health, safety and wellbeing of all those who would need to attend.”
Attendance will be restricted to members of the panel, counsel to the inquiry, the witness giving evidence and their legal representative, as well as support staff and an invited journalist, the Inquiry said.
We need your help ...
The coronavirus pandemic is changing our world, fast. And we will do all we can to keep bringing you news and analysis throughout. But we are worried about maintaining enough income to pay our staff and minimal overheads.
Now, more than ever, we need a vibrant, independent media that holds the government to account and calls it out when it puts vested economic interests above human lives. We need a media that shows solidarity with the people most affected by the crisis – and one that can help to build a world based on collaboration and compassion.
We have been fighting against an establishment that is trying to shut us down. And like most independent media, we don’t have the deep pockets of investors to call on to bail us out.
Can you help by chipping in a few pounds each month?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.